One nation under God. America. Founded on an idea that there’s freedom for all the people. And if these ideas aren’t being implemented as designed, then likely “we the people” aren’t working together for, or with, these ideas of freedom from us having individual ambitions.
We may believe that we’re fighting for righteous causes, but it’s the outcomes and results that should be evident to us. With good intentions, if our actions divides us from one another, then when we disagree in emotional offense or self-righteous judgments it makes us all vulnerable.
The idea behind “one nation under God” was that we had escaped oppression and persecution of religious freedom, to build a nation founded on this principle. And for 245 years we’ve trusted in God to guide us. This ideological belief in faith and hope has made America the most free, strongest and prosperous country in the world.
Millions of people, still today, are running to America and not from it. For those who choose to live as Americans, but oppose the idea, may not see the blessings from the distractions of the unjust. The idea pertains to the future, not the wrongs of our past.
Although, in comparison, when a person complains about every meal that they eat while feeding themselves until their plate is empty without a thought for having any food at all to eat, then no food will ever be good enough.
Another comparison pertaining to myself as an addict in my past, all of my negative emotions were created and controlled by my numerous insecurities. My anger, worry, depression, confusion and my uncertainty were all rooted in fear. We can see this right now happening in our communities.
I had only my personal expectations. I wanted things to be different. I wanted things to be my way, even though I was doing the same things repeatedly that were always the same results that I claimed I didn’t want.
I had to do things differently — instead of expecting things to change. It was through a spiritual awakening that I had realized that it was I who had to change, as a single American, before I could change with 333,463,677 other Americans.
My life got better when I was willing to listen to that which I didn’t want to hear. The irony of suppressing fear is that it keeps you always in fear. Emotional freedom is faith, without doubt. For the two cannot coexist simultaneously.
The idea of God? To be guided in trust. But now there’s so much effort in removing God from our society in the name of equity. To be fair to all is the idea by eliminating the very thing that made America. One nation under God.
Have we the people, instead, as of late, become one nation divided over God?
It isn’t the debate over God’s existence. It’s the belief, faith and hope that’s the idea of what America is, under God. Or that which is occurring all around us in the absence of God.
