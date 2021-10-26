We can ask ourselves: Does the Battleship Texas need Galveston? Does Galveston need the Battleship Texas? But these aren’t the questions we should be asking ourselves.
It’s not a question of needs. It’s a question of role. What role does the Battleship Texas play in the future? What role could the Texas play in Galveston? And can those roles fit together into one successful economic state?
The future condition of the Texas has many options or outcomes. The lowliest is a fishing reef offshore. The Battleship Texas Foundation board members envision a restored, educational and inspirational relic. Both visions have about the same economic value and impact.
The best outcome for the Texas is a role that fits comfortably within the array of attractions and venues on Galveston Island.
Most of what makes up Galveston’s tourist industry has happened naturally in an organic fashion or through the free market; the beaches, historic homes, majestic hotels and entertainment settings.
But occasionally, Galveston has risen up as a community to add to the storehouse of attractions and venues such as The Elissa, Ashton Villa, Babe’s Beach, The Grand 1894 Opera House and The Strand.
The tourist community has worked to incorporate these elements into its own economic benefit; sometimes in a choppy and grating fashion and sometimes smoothly.
The Texas should view itself as a part of that community. This means the only road to success is by embracing a role as part of the things that make tourism valuable in Galveston. The Texas should become a venue, a destination, an active part of convention planning, a resource for meeting planners and party planners.
The Texas fits right into the naval museum on Pelican Island. It belongs there with its floating, battling sisters. But it cannot be a total success unless it’s also part of the tourist economy in an aggressive and programed manner.
That means a dedicated marketing staff, dedicated internal and external spaces and increased access.
This would mean a fundamental change in the way the Texas’ management envisions the future of the battleship. But it also means a fundamental change in the way the management of this community thinks about the Texas as well. Seawolf Parkway is a boring, industrial, asphalt-covered path.
This city, this community needs to change this into an attractive access to Seawolf Park, one that looks like somebody cares. We need to care.
It’s not our job to merely argue over the Texas; it’s our job to make sure this opportunity fits properly in the economic schema of Galveston tourism.
This means we — residents, tourism managers, hospitality managers, city council members and staff of the park board — need to get behind the leadership that has formed on the island to bring her home.
