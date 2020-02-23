As the nation pauses to observe Black History Month, we must admit that as people we have come a long way. However, as a nation, we still have a very long way to go. I will not recapitulate all of the problems that we still face, but the nation is encountering some serious problems. As citizens, we're steamrolling toward an authoritarianism form of government.
In the midst of the celebrations of three honored Americans — Martin Luther King Jr., George Washington and Abraham Lincoln — the nation is witnessing the complete dismantling of the Constitution. Our present occupant of the Oval Office seems to believe that we're his servants, and he's our dictator. He really believes that anyone who has the audacity to contradict him should be punished.
However, hope is still alive. Recently, Mitt Romney stood on his godly principle, as he stood alone against his political party, and spoke truth to power. Immediately afterward, Sen. Romney was publicly vilified by the president. As the senator explained his decision, I could hear my saintly mother singing an old gospel hymn, “What Is This?”
As I meditated on Sen. Romney’s profile in courage, my spirit traveled back in time to my home church, Rising Star Baptist Church. I could envision and hear the Rev. D. N. Benford as he looked out over the congregation and sang “I Know the Lord Will Make a Way Somehow.” The adults and children would stand and shout the lyrics because we believed it then, and we believe it now.
During the observance of Black History Month, we should, as people, thank God for the distance he has brought this nation, and we should not stand by, for the sake of a political party, and let this nation be torn down. As Romney demonstrated, some Democrats should stand up and denounce all immoral behaviors that the party has taken.
Some of us who are Democrats and Christians will never support everything that the party advocates. However, it's time for us to take a stand because many who espouse principles that are contrary to the teachings of God are now some of the frontrunners in the Democratic primaries as well. Those of us who were raised in the Christian faith know beyond a shadow of doubt that God’s word is anchored in truth. (John 8:32)
As the president weaponized the presidency, he didn’t understand that our African American heritage prepared us for this Babylonian experience. Simply put, the Word of God, when we listen, after we pray, prepares us for survival in hard and harsh times. The study of black history teaches us that serving the Lord will pay off. We've learned that God fights battles like no one else. Sen. Romney has earned a great deal of respect in the African American community because he didn't forsake his God, and he was not afraid to speak it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.