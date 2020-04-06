If you had told me I would one day write a column about toilet paper, I would’ve accused you of mental illness.
And yet, here I am.
It began a few days ago when I made the rounds of every big grocery store in Texas City.
Practicing safe distance regulations as prescribed by all the authorities, I simply stood in the door and called to the nearest person, “Do you have any toilet paper?”
The answer was always “No.”
I wasn’t surprised, since everyone I had talked with during the preceding days had told me the precious tissue was not to be found.
Soon after my grocery tour, I made it to the local pharmacy, which is pretty safe to enter, where an old friend started telling me a very unhappy story.
He said he had a neighbor who had a bedroom, which had been empty but was now filled, floor to ceiling, with toilet paper.
That is disgusting, I said. Who would be so greedy, so uncaring of the needs of others?
I believe with all my heart that person, whom he didn’t name, has, in spite of any good deeds earlier in life, fallen into the depths of degradation.
It has been reported to me by local people and by reporters on television that grocery stores are restocking toilet paper during every night while they’re closed.
There’s running on TV a message from one of the makers of toilet tissue that it is continuing to make it all the time.
There’s never going to be a time, says the TV spokesman, that there will not be any toilet paper on the market.
And yet, as I understand the current practice, you have to get to the grocery store very early in the morning to get some toilet paper.
At 9 a.m., on yet another search, the shelves were empty.
Who are these people who come in the early morning and buy up all the toilet paper?
The cops in Houston stopped a car full of thieves and discovered their trunk filled with cases of toilet paper.
What are all these hoarders afraid of? What are their motives?
While I was meditating on the entire emergency situation, I came to the conclusion I could probably do without toilet paper if I had to, at least for a time.
And no, I’m not planning to buy a bidet, though I had also learned, via TV, that such a thing would be a solution.
I think if we all had to, we could use our remaining supply, plus some Kleenex and Puffs, to handle the big jobs.
And for the smaller needs, we can use, and then launder, wash cloths.
In the meantime, if you see someone lugging a huge amount of toilet tissue, glare at them with all the ugly face you can muster.
But don’t try to attack. They’re obviously dangerous.
