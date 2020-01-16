This week we spent quite a bit of time on the water in the ship channel area helping the Coast Guard look for two people who were missing after a tragic boating collision. These types of searches often start out simply but end up going into all types of different worlds.
When they happen, I’m always grateful for the privilege of having friends and colleagues in various parts of the broader safety net. One of the really nice things about being in a job like this for a long time is you get to develop relationships with some pretty evolved people.
Late in the afternoon I got a call from Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division’s Louis Trochesset, a key member of the Galveston Marine Response Team. He told me about the incident and said they were not able to launch a boat because of the dense fog. With an hour of daylight left, my staff decided they could launch a Jet Ski and hug the rocks on the east side of the south jetty to see if they could locate any of the four people that were missing.
Unfortunately, we didn’t find anything. The Coast Guard found two men and then searched throughout the night with their larger boat, using radar and GPS to navigate. The Galveston Police Department was able to get out there as well for much of the night. The next morning, we provided a lifeguard to Trochesset in the county boat and searched throughout the day alongside them using Jet Skis.
Trochesset will hate that I write this about him because he’s not the kind of guy that ever seeks out attention. But he’s one of the more impressive people I’ve had the privilege of working with. He’s incredibly knowledgeable about marine law enforcement and basically everything else to do with boats or ocean. In addition, he’s really a smart guy and sees the larger picture and things other people miss, especially around the water. Exposure to him and the way he works is invaluable training for my staff.
Trochesset and I have worked with another extraordinary person in the Coast Guard on a number of different things. Caren Damon is an example of the quality that rises to the top in a system like that. She’s amazing with families in crisis among many other things. When she asked for a space to brief and provide counseling to the victims’ families, I immediately called David Mitchell with The Jesse Tree.
Mitchell is a highly creative social services guru who knows everything and everyone. He has attracted a group of volunteers for our Survivor Support Network program who are compassionate, energetic, dedicated and fun, just like him. They arranged for a room at Moody Methodist Church within a couple of hours.
All of these friends and organizations who go to such lengths for others, along with my unbelievable staff who enthusiastically spent hours in the cold and wet, are a source of constant inspiration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.