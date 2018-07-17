One of the things that makes Galveston so great is the diversity of activities that the island has to offer. If you are here to relax and do nothing there is no better place — and if you are interested in staying active and have your voice heard — then, this is your community.
An area where your voice is appreciated is in the advocacy and promotion of our natural resources and all the activities that they support.
One organization whose sole purpose is to connect people with nature experiences and outdoor adventures is the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council.
Founded in 2004 with the goal of providing leadership for efforts to make the island’s natural resources accessible to people in a manner that will sustain those resources for current and future generations, the council has become quite a voice with the city and park board in promoting these ideals.
Over the years they have developed a variety of programs and projects to support these pursuits including FeatherFest, FledglingFest for Kids, the Winter Texan Nature Program, Holiday with the Sandhill Cranes and guided birding and sea turtle tours.
The council’s most recent project is fundraising for a sculpture of the Eskimo Curlew by world-renowned nature artist Todd McGrain. This “Lost Bird” project is designed to honor the last sighting of this extinct species, here on Galveston Island, more than 50 years ago.
Along with these pursuits the council has also been an advocate for the protection of wildlife and nature areas and has developed policies that have helped foster the expansion of nature tourism on the island.
On July 25, the council will hold its annual summer social, which highlights its activities for the year and allows anyone on the island who wants to speak up for our habitat and nature activities to come together for this worthy cause.
It will be a casual, but informative time, and allows you to lend your support to making our island a mecca for those who love nature and visit in person with McGrain.
As Henry David Thoreau remarked “we all need the tonic of the wilderness,” and this is a time where you can help support that idea for all Galvestonians and visitors alike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.