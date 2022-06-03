June 1944 was the beginning of big changes in my Navy life. I requested a week’s leave and it was approved.
Hardee Creel, who was from Kountze, Texas, asked me to join him and spend a couple days in Beaumont. I decided to join him.
We had a great time, and I left for Galveston on June 5. Hitchhiking wasn’t too good on the coast highway back then, and I wound up somewhere around Crystal Beach.
It was getting dark and the mosquitos were really bad and got so bad it was hard to breathe. I was really getting scared, as I had never been in that position before.
Then a man drove up in a car and said, “Sailor, you’re gonna get bled dry if you stay here much longer.”
He asked me where I was going and I told him Galveston. He said he was going to Galveston to Todd Dry Docks in the morning and he would take me. He said he and his wife had an extra bed and I could stay the night with them and he would drive me to Galveston.
Great news.
We had breakfast in the morning and took off for Galveston. He had his radio on and the big news was about the June 6 D-Day invasion. I had my stay at home, and when I got back to Corpus, I was told that my sea duty request was approved and we left for San Bruno, California, two days later.
D-Day I was fighting mosquitos on the peninsula while our troops were fighting the Germans at Normandy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.