Mental health has been a prevalent and pertinent topic of discussion in recent years.
Many mental health advocates have now allocated more resources to address and better understand mental health challenges, particularly in underserved communities where, historically, access to support has been non-existent.
Moreover, I’ve voluntarily participated in multiple forms of licensed therapy in my adult years, including intense treatment for individuals who operate in high-stress environments.
However, it wasn’t until recently, via a light conversation with my wife, that I disclosed that I was prescribed medicine as a high school student. However, I couldn’t remember why? I wanted to know what my prescription was.
Accordingly, after requesting my medical records from that period, I discovered that I was diagnosed with Intermittent Explosive Disorder (characterized by angry outbursts) and Impulsive Control Disorder (a person who has trouble controlling emotions).
My report was a revealing read, given that for years, with the assistance of ongoing counseling, I’ve made significant improvements from my troubling childhood. Upon reading the diagnosis, what became clear was that my disorders primarily derive from my childhood environment.
Growing up indigent in a violent neighborhood served as an impetus for the diagnosis. Therefore, I couldn’t help but wonder how many lives would have improved if I, or some of my peers, had access to board-certified mental health practitioners earlier in our formative years to aid us with coping mechanisms.
Markedly, it’s not lost on me that I’m fortunate. I had a strong mother and support system, and the present indomitable will to look myself in the mirror and want to improve.
Nonetheless, in an underserved society where traumatic events could be a norm as opposed to abnormal, many individuals weren’t as fortunate as me, considering how expensive therapy sessions can be or that some don’t know therapy is an option.
Therefore, given my experience, I want to do my part in bringing awareness to mental health. As a public figure, revealing this information is a significant risk. However, I want individuals suffering from mental health challenges to know that it’s possible to live healthy lives with the proper treatment.
Notably, my diagnosis doesn’t mean I’m aloof or violent. It simply means I’m human.
Helen Keller once wrote, “The marvelous richness of the human experience would lose something of rewarding joy if there were no limitations to overcome.”
Today, I want someone who may need the help to please consider Keller’s eloquent words and not be afraid to seek the professional help you need and deserve.
We owe it to our families, friends and communities. Please note, mental health isn’t an overnight proposition; just as all things do, it takes painstaking work to see improvement.
I’m grateful for the lessons I’m learning in my journey to improving my mental health.
I’m confident you will be thankful for your journey as well.
The 3 pounds of goo between our ears often lets us down. There's no shame in mental illness.
