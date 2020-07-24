Socialism is usually thought of in a negative context. I’m presenting some thoughts that consider the other side of the coin.
Consider Sweden, Norway, and Denmark for example. Their health care system is much better than ours. And yet, Donald Trump is proceeding to dismantle what we do have (the Affordable Care Act). I can’t think of a single positive thing that Trump has done.
Sweden, Norway and Denmark have better education than us. I don’t even like to use this combination of words. President Trump. Thank goodness, Joe Biden is leading Trump in the polls.
I was delighted to see the failure of Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Norway’s income tax level is 38.4 percent. Norway has a poverty rate of about 7.5 percent. Sweden’s poverty rate is about 7 percent. Poverty rate in our country is about 15 percent.
Norway has a highly regarded prison system. It has the lowest recidivism rate of any country at 20 percent. It trains inmates with occupations in demand.
In our country, it costs about $45,000 a year to keep an inmate in prison. Our recidivism rate is 76.6 percent in state prisons and 44.7 percent in federal prisons. Who pays for this cost?
I would support sending our attorney general and prison officials to Norway at taxpayer expense. They could gain some ideas on improving our system and lowering our recidivism rate.
A recent commentary by Ray Holbrook (“Reelect President Donald Trump to save US from socialism,” The Daily News, July 15) had a rebuttal by Jane Elton ("Holbrook's campaign to help Trump was a disservice," The Daily News, July 16) that said in part: “... I have to comment on the disservice to the moderate Grand Old Party that Holbrook has accomplished in his column.
"His 11 points were filled with falsehoods, outrageous statements and inflammatory words. If you listened to Joe Biden’s speech on TV on Tuesday, he did not advocate any of the items Holbrook said he would do if elected.”
Consider the term, “Marxism.” This has a more sinister tone to it than socialism. Some people associate Marxism with communism. In my Webster Handy College Dictionary, the definitions are as follows: Socialism: Ownership of exploitable capital and means of production (is) by the government, not by individuals or by private enterprise. Marxism: The socialistic theory originated by the German economist, Karl Marx. Marxism and socialism are the same.
A few years ago, David Michael Smith was fired from the College of the Mainland for being a Marxist. I’m certain that Smith knows much more about Marxism and socialism than one of his recent critics, one David Katz.
Shortly after he was fired, I was in a group that heard Smith present a discussion. It was well presented and most of the audience crowded around him with questions.
