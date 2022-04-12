Rotary International is a “humanitarian service organization which brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world.”
Founded in Chicago in 1905, Rotary is represented in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. Its membership exceeds 1.4 million individuals who attend 46,000 Rotary clubs worldwide. I’m one of the 1.4 million who’s proud to say “I’m a Rotarian.”
As a member of the Rotary Club of Galveston since 1978, I’ve seen our club partner with other clubs throughout our district, nation and world — depending on what needed to be done. I’ve seen what Rotary can do — beginning with Rotary International’s Polio Plus initiative in 1985 “to immunize every child in the world from polio.”
Working together with the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, over 3 billion children have been immunized and over $2.1 billion has been raised by Rotarians to rid our world of polio.
Presently, there are only two countries in the world not polio free: Afghanistan and Pakistan (and they now have only a handful of cases annually.) And, right now, these 46,000 clubs and 1.4 million members are working to raise money, provide services, and humanitarian support to Ukraine through Rotary International’s Ukraine Disaster Response Fund.
Our 115-member club has raised over $14,000 — just in the last couple of weeks — all dedicated for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. There are 50-plus Rotary Clubs in Ukraine and we’re doing our best to make a positive impact to help those who so desperately need our help. Another perfect example of what a lot of clubs, working together, can accomplish when united for a common cause.
But there’s more to my commitment to help Ukraine. And it’s personal, as my father, David H. Nathan, was born near Kiev. His entire family left Russia/Ukraine when he was about 3 years old and immigrated to Galveston. I can’t help but think “what if” my grandparents hadn’t had the courage, foresight and commitment to come to America.
Would I have become a member of one of the Kiev Rotary Clubs? Where would we have gone for shelter and safety from the Russians? And what would be left when we returned home to Ukraine?
Rotary International has “The Four-Way Test” of the things we think, say or do:
1. Is it the truth?
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build goodwill and better friendship?
4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
What better time than now to join with us and help make a difference to those in need as we apply The Four-Way Test to this worldwide initiative to help our Ukrainian neighbors. If you’d like to support our club’s fundraising efforts, please send a tax-deductible contribution (check) payable to the Galveston Rotary Foundation Inc., Attn: Ukranian Appeal, P.O. Box 810, Galveston, Texas 77553. You will receive a written acknowledgement of your generous contribution.
