When I was growing up and for years thereafter, the world parroted that the primary reason for a college liberal arts education was that it taught the student to intuitively analyze ideas and find the truth using critical thinking skills.
I got my training as a college debater. If you didn’t have your argument in good order, your opponent was sure to eat you alive.
The diagram points of critical thinking are that problem-solving will begin with open-mindedness and to only use available and known-to-be pertinent, accurate facts.
And then there’s self-regulation.
Self-regulation is basically not using only facts that attempt to force the conclusion you want rather than the conclusion that’s more likely the correct one.
That usually results in picking non-sequiturs for evidence, i.e., statements that don’t qualify as evidence at all.
Thrown into that group of necessary points are interpretation and analysis thus ending in accurate problem-solving. But then you must be willing to accept that solution.
One of the most successful companies in the world is McKinsey & Co. Its contribution to the world is its ability to study and report whether its client’s decisions came from valid critical thinking.
Over a period of a number of years, a large amount of colleges and universities participated in a study to measure incoming freshmen’s ability to successfully critical think and then to compare it with the progress that they displayed at graduation.
To begin with, the sum who passed the entrance critical thinking test was less than 50 percent. Four years and thousands of dollars paid toward each student’s college education, that percentage had diminished; not improved.
Parents were horrified, but not nearly as horrified as were the college and university administrations and faculties.
So, it makes one wonder what use of critical thinking has driven educators to believe that they can concoct a safe way to open schools when there are so many components necessary to assure safety? None has been tested, and there’s no way to justify the reason for the conclusion.
And then there’s the corollary; why would every one of them attempt to dream up their own solution rather than set up experimental schools to real-life test what needs to be addressed and to find a successful way to do it?
But really, at the top of this critical thinking should be, why do they have to open now, especially when a vaccine’s chances of being available is conveniently believed will be ready for inoculation by the second semester of the school year?
After all, the pharmaceutical manufacturers are each being paid by tax dollars to have millions of vials available for use as the approval comes out of the chute. The federal government is hedging the bet.
Meanwhile, school boards and administrators would be able to dream about what they think would work rather than to put children and teachers at unnecessary risk.
Many of those who have already opened this school semester are showing serious failure. Some are closing and sending students home.
It seems to me that some of those who should have been successful practitioners of critical thinking, aren’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.