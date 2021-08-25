It’s time for us, as residents of District 1, to stop years of going around the same mountain, time and time again, and expecting different results.
Over the past several months, my neighbors in District 1 have shared many concerns with me — infrastructure, substandard housing, short-term rentals’ effect on neighborhood integrity, trash, good-paying jobs, youth opportunities and the list goes on and on. These are the same concerns we’ve been voicing for a long time.
The time has come to look in a different direction for answers to lack of progress in District 1. Perhaps it’s time to take a closer look at the qualifications, experiences and the record of achieving change of anyone we elect as our city council representative. Working together, we can render a different outcome.
My degree in government from the University of Texas opened many doors during my 50-year career. It took me down many paths and provided me with opportunities to serve different constituents from a policy standpoint. My three terms in the Texas Legislature was an incredible training ground for preparing me for leadership positions in many areas throughout my adult life.
It’s one thing to serve on voluntary boards and commissions, but when you’re responsible for establishing state policies and laws, it’s an experience on a totally different level.
During my 28 years as the executive director for a national trade organization, I gained the experience as a spokesman for an entire industry on a national level. Additionally, I had oversight and was responsible for legislative strategies resulting in securing favorable regulatory legislation in 47 states.
With this type of experience, and with my desire to work for the people of District 1, I’m professionally the most qualified person in this race to go beyond just identifying district and city issues, to find and help implement creative solutions needed to achieve results.
On a personal level, I believe effective leadership requires more listening and less talk, acting with humility of spirit always, respecting everyone’s position, building coalitions and always acting with the highest of integrity.
I’ve devoted my personal and professional life to serving people and now seeking the seat for councilman for District 1. I sincerely believe my background and commitment to our community could help do some good for its residents and would like to serve you.
The time is now for real change. I would appreciate your support.
