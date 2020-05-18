The world as we know it has been upended over the past three months. Social conventions that would have been inconceivable on New Year’s Day are now accepted as the new normal.
The mayor and city council have made it exceedingly clear over these past months that public safety was their single greatest concern and that a surfeit of caution would be their standard for the foreseeable future.
With that in mind, it’s astonishing that these same officials haven’t already publicly announced the cancellation of the Lone Star Motorcycle Rally set for November. In fact, if you go to the rally website at lonestarrally.com, you would be excused if you thought you were looking at the 2019 promotion.
Not one mention of the COVID-19 virus, no guidance regarding social distancing and a decidedly strong encouragement to come on down and mix with hundreds of thousands of other bikers from around the country. This is surreal.
A city government that has been comfortable in locking down an entire community beyond state and county health guidelines and continues to consider 100,000 visitors — many of them families — enjoying miles of beaches as a threat, somehow manages not to notice the problem with dumping over 350,000 usually unruly bikers into the confined heart of downtown Galveston a few short months from now.
A local economy of small and medium businesses that was completely shut down and is limping badly can look forward to an invasion of itinerant merchants setting up shop in front of the very businesses that were asked to make these extraordinary sacrifices.
How is this supportive of public health, local economic recovery or basic fairness to the residents and businesses that will face this tidal wave of visitors? It’s clear allowing the rally would be none of those things.
The city cannot have it both ways on this issue. It cannot speak out of one side of its mouth and say the very unknown nature of the virus spread forces emergency conditions with no clear end in sight at the same time it displays no concern for a mass of bikers descending on us from around the country that will see tens of thousands shoulder to shoulder on our streets.
It’s beyond illogical; it’s plainly hypocritical and opportunistic, with public safety not even getting a nod.
I call on Mayor Jim Yarbrough and city council to direct Brian Maxwell as city manager to immediately invoke paragraph 24 of Galveston’s current contract with the rally. This is a unilateral declaration of public safety threat that allows the city to cancel the contract with no penalty to us and no recourse by the rally.
Failure to put Galveston’s public safety first for the Lone Star Rally will make a mockery of those residents and businesses who have lost so much when these same officials claimed it was an absolutely necessary sacrifice.
6 mo this, half a year away, is longer than a short few months.
Just as many things changed since January, lots can happen in the next 6 months.
Many businesses count on the festivals and I think caution in causing harm to them should be taken into account. We can wait a couple of months before a decision is made that adversely affects many.
Health must come first but there is time to see what the future holds before any rash decisions.
You can't be serious. You think they should cancel an event that is 5+ months away. We have no idea what life will be like even in a couple of months. Now is NOT the time to cancel anything else, especially something this far in advance
Agree...Dickens on the Strand has the dates up on their website for 2020. Come on, things change daily with the Covid, on every level. We have no idea what's in store for us in 5 months.
I am a BOI who doesn't live in Galveston so I really don't have any skin in the game.
But as to the lockdown, If my stats are correct, I think the entire Galveston County has had 31 deaths and if you exclude the 2 nursing homes, there are only 3 deaths in the entire county and two of them are elderly with pre existing conditions. I welcome a check on my numbers. But if these numbers are correct, it seems to me like the cure is worse than the virus. Look at all the young workers out of work, look at the mom and pop small business destroyed, many not coming back.
Is this near total destruction of the Galveston economy worth the damage to people who have their lives to live out. My gosh, there is a 99 percent recovery rate. The odds of death is near zero if you exclude the nursing homes, and even with them included it is extremely low.
Just wait until August when taxing bodies make there budgets, There will be a huge hole because the lost of hotel motel revenue, How can you fill the hole of loss of sales tax. Hello property tax increased, there is no other source of revenue. the losses have already occurred, that is why the lockdown makes the problem worse as time passes.
The state is even worse off, Oil and gas tax revenue way down, drillers filing bankruptcy, sales tax way down. These are the two main revenue sources. Texas has no state property tax, it has no income tax. Another hole in the revenue is the gasoline tax, where 25 percent goes to fund public schools.
Texas has a two year budget, it runs through 2021 but already the money is gone.
This past legislative session the state share of money the state pays to school districts was based on projections by Comptroller Glenn Hagar based on oil/gas/ and sales taxes. The carona virus blew up these projections. School funding is back on the table and more pressure put on property owners.
People are being delivered a basket of fear, but they are silent about the economic damage why?
Why would we believe the people whose projection have been wrong time and time again. They told us we needed to flatten the curve to keep the hospital from being overrun, well the hospitals were not overrun and we did flatten the curve, so they changed the game. I don't like to get politics into this, but when the left tells you that they are not going to stop investigation Trump, and they know they have a very weak candidate in Trump, I would be a fool to not consider that they may be some politics being played here and they are doing it with fear. But it is going to be at a huge price that takes a very long time to recover. We need to open up Galveston is a tourist town and eating establishments can't stay in business at 25 percent capacity.
Besides, there are 3 countries that did not lock down and the death rate percentage is the same.
