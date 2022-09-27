The Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation celebrated the 100th anniversary of the birth of Cynthia Woods Mitchell on Saturday, presenting an opportunity to reflect on her contributions to our family and foundation.

Cynthia was humble but was a force. She was dedicated to her family and community and, throughout her life, she set a sterling example by treating all people with dignity and grace and inspiring all around her to envision a world that could be.

Meredith Mitchell Dreiss, Sheridan Mitchell Lorenz, and C. Grant Mitchell are daughters and sons of Cynthia and George Mitchell, and active members of the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation board.

