My mother looked forward to hearing her doorbell ring around the lunch hour every weekday. She really did. Other than family, it usually was the only friend she would see that day.
Most of those she had known for decades. And they would have a brief chat and then leave her a delicious hot lunch.
The Galveston Meals on Wheels has been operating for decades. At least two of our friends where the instigators behind its creation. Civic leader Carolyn Stiles was one of them, and the Rev. Ray Pinard was the other. He carried the torch for more than 40 years before he retired.
At first blush, you’re likely to assume it’s a charity. And maybe it is, but it’s really a way to keep in touch with the elderly and others who live alone, to make sure they're all right each day, and to make sure that they don’t skip a meal.
The recipients can pay for the service or, if they're unable to, the financial contributions made by others throughout the year will provide the meals at no charge.
One of those who had my mother on her route was Realtor and friend since high school Cathy Maples. Everyone knows Cathy and remembers with a smile her husband, Eddie. But the participants are really from all walks of life.
My mother used the Meals on Wheels service for about 15 years. And if there’s anything I’m sure of, it was one of the great blessings she received.
This year’s fundraiser is titled "The Fall Regatta." Cards have been sent out to those who've supported the food program in the past. We got ours a couple of days ago.
I hope you’ll do two things. Keep on the lookout for those who would benefit from Meals on Wheels and let them know it’s available. Perhaps buy them a month of meals, it’s about $50 to $60.
And secondly, volunteer to be a regular helper if you can, to this great program. Since I’m in Dallas, I send checks throughout the year to acknowledge my personal gratitude and support.
Bill Cherry is a native of Galveston now living in Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.