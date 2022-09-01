A big part of what makes America such an incredible place is all the work of the American labor movement and the work and contributions of so many laborers to the development and achievements of our country.
Many Americans have a tradition of celebrating the special holiday that honors that by spending time with loved ones at the beach.
With Labor Day upon us, we’re expecting several hundred thousand people to be on the island this weekend. Fortunately, we have a lot of help from other groups.
The Coastal Zone Management team has cleared paths to the water at the San Luis Pass and at the beach parks to allow for first responders to access the beachfront.
Our partners in the Galveston Marine Response have trained and prepared and are staffing extra help.
The County Emergency Response Teams will provide valuable support at the San Luis Pass and Boddecker Road to augment our lifeguard patrol by keeping people from entering those dangerous tidal areas.
And, of course, our dedicated group of Wave Watchers will provide an extra layer of surveillance, help with lost children and be there in many other ways.
All of us get in a different mindset when we’re away from our routine and when we do something fun. We throw caution to the wind and immerse ourselves in the sea and sand and fun.
This is good to a point — and that point is the shoreline.
Water is not our natural environment. Things can go wrong quickly in the water, so it only takes a momentary lapse of judgment, or seconds of inattention, for things to break bad.
Taking a moment to observe your surroundings and think about potential risks at the beach or any other body of water does a lot.
Asking someone who is knowledgeable, like a lifeguard, what to watch for before getting wet means that you greatly reduce your chances of an accident.
You also want to remember the basics like not swimming alone, designating a Water Watcher, observing signs and flags, feet first first time, alcohol and water don’t mix, non-swimmers and children should wear properly fitted lifejackets and take precautions for the heat and sun.
At the beach, it’s very important to avoid swimming in areas where rip currents are likely, like near piers and jetties.
These are protected by lifeguards and clearly marked with bilingual, iconic signage. Also avoid areas with strong tides like the ends of the island. Both the San Luis Pass and Boddecker Road areas are illegal to swim in.
Choose to swim in areas protected by lifeguards. In beaches guarded by United States Lifesaving Association agencies, like Galveston, your chances of drowning are 1 in 18 million. In fact, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol is certified as an “Advanced” agency.
But above all, you are responsible for the safety of both yourself and your family. Lifeguards provide an extra layer of protection in case your safety net lapses temporarily.
Enjoy the Labor Day weekend. You deserve it.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
