Picture this — an extreme natural disaster is hitting your seaside hometown. What do you think will protect you and your loved ones from the surging waves?
A concrete flood-wall or an oyster reef?
In reality, both approaches are vital to addressing the threat of a rapidly changing coastline. During the past 20 years, rising sea levels and erosion have caused the Texas coastline to retreat more than 80 feet — the length of a blue whale.
Since beginning my career as a coastal modeler, I understand the extent of extreme weather events and how to innovate to protect people and infrastructure. In more than 18 years of experience working in maritime and coastal engineering, I have learned that every coast and community is unique in its issues and solutions, including my home on the Texas Gulf Coast.
However, we will all continue to suffer the same sorts of consequences if we don’t consider how we should adapt to better protect our communities while conserving our environment.
Each project requires a tailored approach unique to the setting as we integrate the economic, environmental, social equity and access aspects of a community. Developing specific solutions depends upon many factors, including objectives, reliability, space and cost.
By drawing upon experiences locally and globally, we can effectively and efficiently design positive outcomes for each coastal community.
We need a new understanding of the balance and connection between traditional engineering structures, like floodwalls, and integrating nature-based solutions such as oyster reefs, dunes and sea marshes. Conserving and mimicking nature in our engineering designs offers many benefits.
However, while we need to protect and celebrate the beautiful resources that nature-based solutions provide, our rapidly changing climate often requires additional measures. Multiple approaches are needed to address the mounting challenges by combining structural and nature-based solutions.
Galveston Bay is 35 miles long and up to 19 miles wide, making it extremely vulnerable to climate change and rising sea levels. Our unique Texas Gulf Coast requires a carefully planned hybrid approach that leverages the value of nature-based solutions, working together with structural innovations.
This approach requires trade-offs. For example, rebuilding the rich estuaries and wetlands of the Gulf can slow down storm surges but lacks protection for the community. Traditional barriers, gates, and seawalls protect property and infrastructure but may disrupt ecosystems and wildlife.
The ideal is for communities to come together and compromise. The Texas Gulf Coast has some of the world’s most beautiful coastlines. We should be ready to make the necessary adaptations to protect our home and our people.
I’m prepared to do more and be part of the positive coastal compromise. Are you?
(3) comments
A lot of cluelessness in your narrative. 1. Galveston has had storms long before your climate change religion was conceived. 2. Buildings on high piers did fine, even on Boliver during Ike. 3. Ike destroyed all the 'geo-tubes and feel-good measures. 4. This island is naturally accreting sand, not eroding. The Corps of Engineers has to dredge the tributaries annually just to keep them open. Just dropping that material closer to shore would expand our island even faster. Maybe visit a beach instead of reading biased papers based on old assessments. Look at how the walkover entrances are covered in sand -- that's not erosion.
She stated her credentials, what are yours?
So much meaningless, buzz word salad, I had to check that the VP wasn’t the author…
Summarizing ….We’ve gotta do something…and every place is unique…
Eighteen years experience in action…
