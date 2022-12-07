The Galveston Texas City Pilots experienced a monumental year in 2022, not only for members but for the thousands of vessels and stakeholders that partner with us for safe waterway movement.
While the pilots moved over 5,000 vessels through Galveston, Texas City and the Bolivar Roads Anchorage, there were several unique vessels that deserve detail.
We piloted a very special guest into the Port of Galveston in June: the U.S. Coast Guard Eagle, WIX-327. At 295 feet in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the Stars and Stripes and the only active square-rigger in U.S. government service. The Eagle was brought in and anchored at Bolivar Roads by Capt. Butch Schuessler, accompanied by Pilot Commissioner Fritz Kuebler.
In August, the Battleship Texas arrived at the Port of Galveston and Galveston Texas City Pilots were onboard to bring this historic vessel in. This movement was the culmination of months of planning and coordination to bring the vessel to dry dock at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair, initiating an incredible renovation project that will restore the battleship to ensure its legacy.
November saw cruise ship activity of epic proportions as the Galveston Texas City Pilots piloted the Allure of the Seas, the state’s largest cruise ship yet. This Oasis-class ship by Royal Caribbean is one of the largest passenger vessels in service.
The Galveston Texas City Pilot’s third 70-foot Texas Class pilot boat will be arriving in mid-December. Powered by triple Volvo IPS propulsion units, it will consume approximately 25 percent less fuel than our existing 70-foot boats, resulting in future cost savings and helping to reduce our carbon footprint.
Additional vessels worth noting are the lay berths provided to all vessels in the Port of Galveston. The port has been marketing its berths for one-off stays for non-cargo activities such as repairs and inspections; many of these vessels pose unique challenges to movement in and around the port. We continue to work closely with the port, industry, and regulatory agencies to execute these challenging vessel movements while maintaining the safety and efficiency of regular port operations.
We are honored to lead the Pelican Island Advocacy Committee, a dedicated group of stakeholders representing industry along the Port of Galveston. In 2022, the committee successfully lobbied for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes substantial funding for dredging to extend and maintain the federal Galveston Ship Channel to its permitted depth of 46 feet.
We continue a legacy of community commitment and impact through both service and financial support. As members of the Lone Star Harbor Safety Committee, we provided funding for a “Big Waves/Small Boats” initiative for signage at public boat ramps. We continue to provide service and financial support to the Galveston Seafarers Center, volunteering time and transportation to care for these important industry workers and we are active supporters of Texas A&M University at Galveston’s many student organizations.
As we close out an exciting, safe 2022, we thank our many vessel partners, the Port of Galveston, the Port of Texas City, and you, for making this a successful year for the Galveston Texas City Pilots.
Mark Saunders is presiding officer of the Galveston Texas City Pilots.
