We learned so much from Maggie Worthen. Maggie was a senior at Smith College, played Frisbee, spoke Spanish and wanted to be a veterinarian. Then she had her brain injury, changing her life forever.
With her mother’s permission, I write about her in my book, “Rights Come to Mind: Brain Injury, Ethics and the Struggle for Consciousness.” It’s a story about resilience and the power of neuroscience to change lives.
Maggie was in a minimally conscious state, a state that is often misdiagnosed as vegetative. People who are vegetative are not conscious. They don’t feel pain. They are unaware of their environment. In contrast, a minimally conscious patient may look, most of the time, like a vegetative patient. But they are conscious. They are aware of the environment. They can feel pain.
When we first met Maggie, her diagnosis was unclear. She was thought to be vegetative. We confirmed she was minimally conscious and helped her to communicate.
With rehabilitation — and the rewiring that was happening insider her brain — Maggie learned to use her left eye to answer yes or no questions. Later, she used glasses that could detect eye movement.
But it wasn’t so simple. These glasses are not routinely available for those with brain injury. One of our graduate students had to go to Radio Shack and rig up a pair. Sadly, technology that is widely used in the gaming culture wasn’t available to people with serious injuries. Makes me wonder about our priorities.
I think the greater need is for patients and not for those who use them to augment their reality. That seems a real luxury in the face of the dire need of patients.
If people want to use these devices for gaming, then they should help underwrite the medical needs of patients. I think the companies that make these tech tools should be taxed and that revenue should be directed to a neuroprosthetic development fund to help patients who otherwise can’t get access to critical technology. It only seems fair.
That’s one of many things we could do to help these patients and their families. Unfortunately, most are marginalized in nursing homes receiving what is euphemistically called “custodial care,” undiagnosed and untreated.
Luckily in Texas, there is TIRR Memorial Herman, one of the great brain rehab facilities in the world. But most people in the U.S. can’t get access to that level of care, and if they do it’s just for a few weeks.
There is so much more we could do to help patients and their families.
They are so vulnerable and voiceless. Just think about it for a moment. You’re conscious in a bed and cannot communicate. No one knows you are there. I think this is an affront to the dignity of these folks and a violation of their civil rights.
That’s why we need better legal protections for and public education about patients with covert consciousness. Once these patients come into view, you won’t be able to look away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.