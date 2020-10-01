Are you sick of all the craziness 2020 has brought and just want to relax? Come get a breath of fresh air at a relaxing night “Under the Stars on a Coastal Prairie” by joining Artist Boat for its annual fundraiser, Float the Boat.
This year, we're excited to be moving this gala to a dinner series outdoors on the Coastal Heritage Preserve honoring Joe and Rebecca Jaworski. If the sounds of the grasses rustling in the wind on a nature walk aren’t relaxing enough, we will also have a captivating live painter and soothing live instrumental music.
Gather your friends to get a table together and share a night to remember while watching the sun setting on the bay.
This six-evening dinner series is designed to keep guests socially distanced and safe but together, outside. With 54 guests per evening, this event is well below the allowable outdoor guest limit mandated by the city of Galveston.
Artist Boat staff, volunteers and caterers will be strictly following best practices for U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considerations and guidelines for events and gatherings.
To join us outside for an unforgettable night, buy a table for one of six nights. Six guests per table. Catering by Mosquito Café, beer by Del Papa Distributing and wine by Total Wine & More and Scout & Cellar Clean-Crafted Wine. These events will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31; and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, and Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 at 13117 Settegast Road in Galveston.
If you would prefer to join in spirit rather than attendance, there are opportunities to become a sponsor, an auction donor, participate in the online auction, buy raffle tickets or just make a donation. Event details and registration can be found at www.artistboat.org/product-category/float-the-boat/
Your support helps us take the next steps of caring for the land, preserving precious wetlands and coastal prairies and educating the public for the future of the Texas Gulf Coast.
We can’t list all of our generous Artist Boat sponsors, but we would like to recognize sponsors at the Coastal Marine Stewards level: Darryl and Nancy Greenfield; The Dr. Leon Bromberg Charitable Trust Fund; Galveston Island Investments; Janet and Ben Hock; Jim and Jodie Bevill; Joe and Rebecca Jaworski; and Drs. Megan Greenfield and Garrett Johnson. And at the Island Conservationist level: Del Papa Distributing; Doug Little and Bonnie White; Keith and Julia Little; and The Edward and Helen Oppenheimer Foundation.
For questions, contact Kelsey Malan, admin@artistboat.org or 409-632-0388.
