It’s important to call attention to Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over two years ago, my mother passed away with Alzheimer’s disease. I had the fortunate experience of having my parents live with us during this time. While I’m grateful for this experience, it also came with trials that could be overwhelming.
My father, a patient caregiver, managed her daily care beautifully, while my husband and I worked during the day. Every evening, we ate dinner together and were able to share in the caregiving of my mother.
My mother couldn’t be left alone. We had frequent trips to doctors and other necessary health care workers came to our home. In the last months of her life, she was living in an excellent memory-care facility and under hospice care.
During this pandemic, our family has wondered how we would’ve managed her care during these challenging times. The elevated stress on caregivers and the lack of understanding on the part of the patient (because of the nature of the disease) would be unthinkable.
I’m concerned for caregivers who wouldn’t be allowed to visit their loved one in memory-care facilities or nursing homes. I hurt for patients who are unable to receive visits from family.
It’s crucial for those of us who are caregivers to understand that the Alzheimer’s Association continues to help our community. As a member of the board of the Alzheimer’s Association Houston/Southeast Chapter, I’m tasked with sharing this vital information:
• The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) providing care consultants for decision-making support, crisis assistance and education.
• There are online/virtual education programs and support groups accessible at home. Visit alz.org/crf for upcoming programs.
• Go to alz.org/covid19 to learn more about the resources the Alzheimer’s Association has created for caregivers.
In addition to providing these services, the Alzheimer’s Association and their nationwide network of advocates are calling on Congress to include bipartisan policies that will impact millions of families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the fourth economic stimulus package. These include:
• Passing the Promoting Alzheimer’s awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act.
• Improving the HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act, which would increase the use of the care planning benefit to help families by educating clinicians on care planning services available through Medicare.
• Expanding access to credit for nonprofits like the Alzheimer’s Association to continue to serve constituents’ needs.
The Alzheimer’s Association appreciates the support and efforts of our local Congressman Randy Weber, and our Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.
More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, including, 1,449,000 in Texas. The Alzheimer’s Association wants caregivers to know they’re not alone.
For more information, visit alz.org to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease or visit alzimpact.org to get involved with the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Please know there’s help available to you and your loved ones through the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.