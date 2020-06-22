Apparently, many of our state and national leaders are willing to discount or devalue significant portions of the populations they purport to govern. Indeed, for certain purposes, they’d prefer that many be uncounted, their lives ignored.
Take unemployment. Those furloughed from their jobs may perhaps be lucky enough to remain on their employer’s group health insurance program, but they’re likely not receiving a paycheck. The U.S. Department of Labor, however, doesn’t count them as “unemployed.” If they did, unemployment figures would look worse.
Then there’s the coronavirus. Leadership in several states — and in the White House — would obviously prefer that the numbers of reported infections and fatalities remain as low as possible. Whether it’s people dying at home or in nursing homes, or food plant workers, or inmates at prisons or immigration detention centers testing positive, several officials have resisted including some of those affected in the totals.
Perhaps the leaders hope we won’t notice or that we’ll think the elderly and minorities don’t count as much, thus encouraging a “recovery” and the general population’s feeling able to safely resume “normal” activities. And if we just quit testing, we’ll further reduce case numbers, right? No, the actual number of those ill and dying would not decrease, regardless of the “official” tally; in fact, they’d increase, since more infected persons would remain unidentified, spreading the virus to others.
How about the 2020 census? The larger Texas’ population is, a bigger share of the federal taxes we pay comes back to state, county and municipal governments; undercounting just 1 percent could cost Texas $300 million. Additionally, our state’s share of representation in the U.S. House of Representatives should increase.
California’s legislature allocated $187 million for their state’s census campaign. But the Texas legislature budgeted essentially nothing to the effort, leaving it to local governments, nonprofits and community groups to promote participation. Why would those in power forego the benefits of an aggressive census count?
The groups most susceptible to undercounting would likely be non-English speakers, immigrants and the poor. If they were all properly counted, when legislative districts are redrawn following the census — barring even more tortured gerrymandering — those constituencies would gain greater representation.
Finally, there’s voting. Many national and state leaders would prefer that fewer of their constituents exercised their constitutional right to cast a ballot. Given coronavirus concerns associated with in-person voting, expanding the ability to vote by mail seems warranted. Opponents resist such expansion, based on claims of potential voter fraud. However, five states already conduct their elections entirely by mail, and voter fraud in those states isn't significantly different from those with more restrictive access. Add that resistance to harsh voter ID requirements, reduced in-person polling locations and voter roll purging, and there you have it: fewer voters.
Demand that our leadership give us the real picture, with accurate numbers. Respond to the census. Make sure you can and do vote. For yourself, your family and your community: Stand up, and be counted.
