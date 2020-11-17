I’m writing in response to Kris Graves’ letter (“President Trump’s leadership has been overwhelming,” The Daily News, Nov. 14-15).
Just reading the letter made me wonder if Trump is back to contacting the media to promote himself using the pseudonym “Kris Graves.” Who else would call the job he has done brilliant? Honestly, how can someone say “Trump’s brilliance is undeniably overwhelming” without cracking up?
He gave higher tax cuts than were necessary that didn’t achieve the major goals that were expected: Business spending didn’t increase as much as expected, businesses didn’t freely increase wages, and the deficit will be higher than expected.
His cabinet has operated on a revolving door basis. He has had more acting department heads than any president in history. He consistently chooses candidates that are unqualified because his administration poorly vets the candidates.
He has openly disregarded the qualified doctors on the COVID Task Force he created, openly mocking and disregarding the policies they’ve suggested. I see that there was no mention of Dr. Scott Atlas, the man Trump is listening to for advice on COVID-19. Atlas is a doctor totally unqualified to give advice on this subject, and one who has no expertise on viruses. And no, deaths aren’t way down.
His “leadership” had nothing to do with the vaccine that was recently reported; it was not a part of Trump’s Project WARP Speed, so he can take no credit for it. In addition, the pharmaceutical company didn’t accept funds from the government, so there was no need for them to notify Trump on their vaccine’s progress.
As far as being a businessman, he has filed bankruptcy more than any other truly successful business man. He is over leveraged, and as far as his wealth only time will tell. We will see after his taxes are reviewed by the courts for inconsistencies. There have been reports that before winning the election his businesses were on the verge of collapse. Why else would a businessman create a fake university or misappropriate funds from a charity he created?
Finally, Trump has never put America first — he only puts Trump first. Why else the secret meetings with Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan?
Don’t worry, Trump will still be housed by the government in a few years after a complete and thorough Russia investigation is done — not one in which witness access is limited or denied and questioning is regulated, i.e., Donald Trump Jr.
