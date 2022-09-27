Who has the authority to regulate abortion in America? The people and their elected representatives, in fact. The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs opinion has put abortion squarely on the ballot.

Texas’ 2022 midterm election presents voters an opportunity to pick executives, legislators and jurists who believe women possess the right to decide when to reproduce. Women deserve equal treatment under the law, like men, in all matters, including determining when to start a family.

Lee Arellano, a native Galvestonian, is Co-Founder and past president of the Harris County Democratic Lawyers’ Association and of the Texas Democratic Lawyers’ Association.

Joe Jaworski is a Texas attorney and mediator, former Democratic primary candidate for Texas Attorney General and former mayor of Galveston.

Barbara Radnofsky is a grandmother, mother, wife, teacher, author, lawyer and first Democratic woman in Texas nominated for the U.S. Senate and Attorney General.

(2) comments

Carlos Ponce

To those of you who favor abortion, at what stage of development in the womb do you think it is not okay to kill the baby or do you think the baby can be killed at any time up to the moment of birth?

Do you accept Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam’s belief of letting born-alive infants die if the mother does not want to save the child: "I can tell you exactly what would happen, the infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if this is what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physician and the mother.”

Craig Mason

The same folks who claim to value life have created an express lane to the death chamber in Texas prisons. Either life is valued on all terms or it’s not. It can’t be ok to execute criminals and at the same time make women and healthcare providers criminals for wanting bodily autonomy. I encourage people to VOTE VOTE VOTE!!!!!!!

