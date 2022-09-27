Who has the authority to regulate abortion in America? The people and their elected representatives, in fact. The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs opinion has put abortion squarely on the ballot.
Texas’ 2022 midterm election presents voters an opportunity to pick executives, legislators and jurists who believe women possess the right to decide when to reproduce. Women deserve equal treatment under the law, like men, in all matters, including determining when to start a family.
The Texas Constitution, adopted in 1876 by Texans who despised authoritarian and intrusive government, has been interpreted by judges and amended by voters periodically to secure individual freedom, equal protection and limited government. The Texas Supreme Court has historically interpreted the Texas Constitution as protecting individual privacy rights. Texas voters passed the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972. State officials take an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Texas Constitution.
Some politicians, however, routinely violate their oaths. Gerrymandering, campaign finance abuse, voter suppression and religious dogma have, in matters of abortion policy specifically, rendered small government into brutal authoritarianism. In today’s Texas, rape and incest victims must carry abusers’ children to term. This horror is borne by women and girls alone, a violation of their constitutional guarantee of equal protection and privacy in matters of their own bodies. Voters of both sexes can and should reverse that injustice on Nov. 8.
Such matters are legal, not biblical. The Sixth Commandment provides “Thou shalt not kill,” but federal and state governments — which serve followers of every distinct religion known worldwide — don’t take instruction on when life begins from Christianity alone. Ours is a secular government, and abortion policy derives from the Texas Constitution, not the Bible.
Faith, medicine and law combine to inform our individual choices on many matters, and abortion is one. Politicians and elected leaders should remember the importance of protecting individual freedom when enacting law.
Roe v. Wade is history; there no longer exists a federal right to abortion. Now, the people in each state shall determine abortion policy. It’s imperative as a matter of self-governance that Texans be allowed to vote to preserve reproductive rights.
Yet, Texas’ Republican majority legislature forbids us from voting on a constitutional amendment to protect these privacy rights. That’s because Texas’ Republican leadership opposes the result in Kansas where voters defeated a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have curtailed abortion rights and funding. We say, let Texas voters decide, not politicians.
While Texans enjoy the power of initiative locally, they do not statewide. Texas law forbids a citizen-led petition to compel a state constitutional referendum; only our legislators can put a constitutional proposition before voters.
In this midterm election vote for candidates who will let voters to decide and who will then implement reasonable abortion policy so women, too, can live freely. Reasonable minds can disagree, but eliminating women’s rights to choose when to have a child, and invading confidential healthcare advice, isn’t reasonable or fair, and so it’s up to voters to exercise their authority and express that sentiment unequivocally at the polls.
Register to vote by Oct. 11, request a mail ballot by Oct. 28 and early vote Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8, and it’s our duty as citizens to decide this issue by electing reasonable leaders who believe in equal protection, privacy and the people’s right to amend our Constitution to secure these consequential rights. Get out and vote.
Lee Arellano, a native Galvestonian, is Co-Founder and past president of the Harris County Democratic Lawyers’ Association and of the Texas Democratic Lawyers’ Association.
Joe Jaworski is a Texas attorney and mediator, former Democratic primary candidate for Texas Attorney General and former mayor of Galveston.
Barbara Radnofsky is a grandmother, mother, wife, teacher, author, lawyer and first Democratic woman in Texas nominated for the U.S. Senate and Attorney General.
(2) comments
To those of you who favor abortion, at what stage of development in the womb do you think it is not okay to kill the baby or do you think the baby can be killed at any time up to the moment of birth?
Do you accept Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam’s belief of letting born-alive infants die if the mother does not want to save the child: "I can tell you exactly what would happen, the infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if this is what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physician and the mother.”
The same folks who claim to value life have created an express lane to the death chamber in Texas prisons. Either life is valued on all terms or it’s not. It can’t be ok to execute criminals and at the same time make women and healthcare providers criminals for wanting bodily autonomy. I encourage people to VOTE VOTE VOTE!!!!!!!
