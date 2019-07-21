Do we Americans have problems? Yes many. Can we define the problems individually? No, too many of them overlap. What’s the cause of the overlap?
The overlap is the federal vs. state, local vs. groups, citizen vs. illegal immigrant, and the lawyers that represent each side of every issue.
By simply being attentive to the talking heads in the media it would become obvious that the systemic problem is the overlapping of conclusions by different segments of society on almost every matter needing the attention of the federal government.
And if you take an individual problem (abortion, immigration, citizenship on census, reparations, white supremacy) you will find a pro group and a con group with a contradictory conclusion.
Congress and society are ready to cut each other’s throats on abortion, slavery reparation, legal immigration, Fourth of July celebrations, historic murals and statues, the flag, the anthem and everything else. This is such a horrendous problem, and it’s doubtful that, as stated in the nursery rhyme Humpty Dumpty, we can ever put Humpty back together again. For those who don’t know who Humpty was, Google it.
About the only good place to start is in Congress. There, we could improve upon every senator and representative a new pledge. Something along these lines: I (name) swear to always do what’s in the best interest of collective citizens of the United States of America and, secondly, as the representative of the (my state) do what is best for the citizens of my state and will not lend my office to promote any individual or group agenda, so help me God.
I could go into some details and make comparisons as a judge, but each of those wind up being fodder for arguments and comments. Instead, let us just dwell on the systemic moral and ethical problems that have been created and are causing fragmentation of our society. In some form or fashion, we must reinforce the collective America. E pluribus unum will make America great again.
Vote wisely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.