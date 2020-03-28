A couple of weeks ago, a group of local religious leaders helped write a community prayer to ask God to spare us from the spread of the coronavirus. It was truly a joint effort, with input from priests and ministers from the Catholic, Episcopal and Greek Orthodox religions.
Since we published the prayer in The Daily News on March 15, people in a dozen or more cities in four states — Kansas, Massachusetts, Louisiana and right here in Texas — have requested copies to adapt for their own residents.
Our initial plan was to pass out printed copies of the prayer at places of worship around the island, but with the widespread cancellation of religious services, that became impossible. I hope and pray all congregations will pick up the prayer and publish it in their bulletins and on their websites and pray the community prayer during their online services.
This could be a defining week in our battle against COVID-19. We need one more push, one more community-wide effort to make a difference, to put this historic challenge behind us. Perhaps your prayer will be the one, maybe the friends you reach out to will storm the heavens and help us turn the corner.
We have published the prayer again in the newspaper today, and I hope you will read it, pray it, copy it and send it out to all of your friends and family. Or if you would like a copy of the ad in a Word document, email me at hfeudenburg@hotmail.com, or call my office at 409-744-7111 and ask for Margaret Tindel.
We can do this. God can do this, with your prayers.
