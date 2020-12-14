Austin Middle School isn’t closing.
Do I have your attention now? Let me repeat that, Austin isn’t closing.
Austin offers a program that many families and students desire to attend. Austin is twice a Blue- Ribbon school and is a recipient of “Schools to Watch.” Closing Austin’s educational program is absurd.
The focus from Galveston Independent School District school board curriculum meetings is to expand the program to include more students, which isn’t such an absurd thought.
Austin is populated with students that meet a specific rubric: academic performance, STAAR scores, absences, discipline referrals and a sibling component. Typically, 250 students apply for fifth grade but only 150 are accepted. In essence, Austin becomes a private school within a public school system.
Pressure and disappointment from parents, peers and self are a heavy load to carry. Imagine being a 9- or 10-year-old in good academic standing that misses making the cut. This process creates an unacceptable dichotomy for our middle school students.
These students aren’t seniors applying to college.
Physically, Austin is the smallest campus of the three main middle schools, making expansion difficult. Children and families can walk away from a denied application feeling like a failure, when in reality it was space limitation. This is the rationale for discussions on realignment.
There have been no discussions to dismantle opportunities from any of our middle schools. Rather, focusing to bring opportunities to all students; offering high rigor and gifted/talented classes, possibility for smaller class sizes for more specialized instruction. Realignment would give the district an opportunity to develop more comprehensive/enriched athletic and fine arts programs.
Having all seventh- and eighth-grade students on one campus, for example, gives the district the ability to better respond to the needs of students across the board and provide for synergy among teachers.
Galveston is a majority-minority island, so expanding opportunities that promote all students should be discussed. Previous commentaries have addressed minorities and how realignment would remove possibilities for success. However, the point is missed that Austin is about 25 percent of the middle school population.
In looking at the populations of Austin, Collegiate and Central, only 29 percent of Hispanic students and 12 percent of Black students attend Austin. That doesn’t represent a population where Hispanic students make up almost 50 percent and Black students make up 26 percent of that middle school population.
Consider: Only 6 percent of students between Austin, Collegiate and Central have been recognized as gifted/talented. The Texas Education Agency school rankings are outdated, as those rankings are from the 2018-19 school year.
More funds are invested currently at Central and Collegiate, with Austin receiving the least amount.
The board continues to incorporate professional guidance in these discussions, including middle school principals, a task force, Thoughtexchange with the community and a survey from the middle school staff.
A middle school realignment is an opportunity to address the needs and student outcomes of our diverse, socio-economically challenged student population with pathways, rather than roadblocks.
Ahhhhh Lord have mercy that was pretty! That was beautifully explained! I want to clap my hands, ( clap clap )..because I am so in toon to these kinds of PC-BS deceptions as they accur all so often now when it comes to maintaining the status quo concerning race! The fact remains GISD in my opinion wants to, and probably will close down what is working beautifully and realign to a system perpetuating something which is not working!
One Old wise Insulator Craftman in the Fortune 500 Company I use to work for told me many years ago, " Young man, It's okay to think you are smart- Just don't think everybody else you run upon is a [censored] fool!"
A true exercise in misdirection and obfuscation. Note the carefully crafted sentence: "Closing Austin's educational program is absurd". Read between the lines and what must be on the table is shutting down the building and moving the 'program' to a larger campus while at the same time watering down or eliminating the entrance requirements that make Austin desirable in the first place. Earth to GISD: Not all students have the same motivation and talent, and eliminating the entrance requirements simply means that classes will be larger, discipline problems with increase and teachers will have to simplify the curriculum to maintain a reasonable GPA across their classes. The beauty that is Austin will have quietly disappeared as if in a puff of smoke.
Well said Brother Schuler! Well said! [thumbup]
