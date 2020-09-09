Identity politics has been the Democratic Party’s strategy for at least the past 50 years.
Although it can include any group, it most commonly segregates the electorate according to race, religion, gender or sexual preference. The Democratic Party has mastered this political strategy.
While the Republican Party tries to follow suit, it is woefully overmatched.
The strategy is to collect enough groups, inflame their passions of victimhood, convince them the Democratic Party is their salvation, and win elections.
Today, we’re seeing the “chickens coming home to roost.”
We now have identity groups so angered that they fall prey to those whose agenda they don’t understand. Vladimir Lenin used such groups in the United States in an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of our government. He called these groups “useful idiots.”
In political jargon, a useful idiot is a derogatory term of a person perceived as propagandizing for a cause without fully comprehending the cause’s goals and who is used by the cause’s leaders (Wikipedia definition).
So, let’s examine how this is used today.
Identity groups are being infiltrated and exploited by those who have an agenda that individual group members may not fully understand. Black Lives Matters is one of those groups. While I don’t know anyone who disagrees with the statement “Black lives matter,” the BLM movement is another story.
It was started by two Marxists and has been exploited by anarchists and nihilists. If you think otherwise, I call your attention to a BLM group saying this about police: “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon.”
The violent riots in Portland, Seattle, Chicago and New York City provide further evidence. Let’s not forget the calls to defund the police in places like Austin.
All of us are members of several identity groups. We need to avoid falling into the trap of repeating slogans instead of critical thinking and avoid being “useful idiots” who naively support someone else’s agenda we don’t fully understand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.