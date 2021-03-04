Looks like all signs point to yet another big spring break.
Seems like one day it’s winter and the next day the sun’s out, the water’s warm and the beaches are packed. Despite the fact that we’ve just been through an ice storm and are a year into the COVID pandemic, we all need to gear up for beach season. Get ready for another year on the beach and all the challenges, work and even joy that it brings.
Don’t forget that we’ll have lifeguard tryouts on March 13. Our website, www.galvestonislandbeachpatrol.com, has details if you or someone you know is interested. We need the help.
As you know, we put a great deal of effort into preventing drownings, and the numbers have been reduced through the years. Unfortunately, despite these efforts there are usually a handful each year. Support for the families has traditionally been one of the hardest things for our staff.
If the body isn’t recovered rapidly, families can end up sitting on the beach near the last spot that person was for long periods of time. In these few cases, there can be the need for food and drink, counseling, translating, acting as a point of contact for different agencies and dealing with consulates and embassies, etc.
As you can imagine, this was way beyond the scope of what a lifeguard agency can effectively handle. Our friends and partners at The Jesse Tree stepped up a few years ago. Ted Handley and David Mitchell developed a program with our input called the Survivor Support Network.
The network is a web of people and organizations that respond to this type of situation. They’ve filled all the needs described above and even provided critical incident stress debriefings to the lifeguard staff after undergoing traumatic experiences. They’ve provided this service at little or no cost to us for a number of years and we’re deeply appreciative, as are the people whose lives they touch.
All kinds of nonprofits like The Jesse Tree are facing financial difficulties in the current economy, so volunteers are all the more important. The network relies on volunteer groups and people to function. If you or your group is interested in participating in this incredible program, please contact Mitchell at 409-762-2233 or dmitchell@jessetree.net.
We’re especially interested in finding licensed grief counselors or people who specialize in critical incident stress management, but everyone’s got a skill or resource that’s welcome.
Typically, the network is only activated a handful of times a year, but when it is, the need is severe. I can’t begin to tell you the difference I’ve seen it have on the lives it touches. If you feel this is for you, get with David.
Another option to help the beach guards and the general public is to join the Wave Watcher Cadre. More on that later, but information is on our website, and we’ll have an academy in April.
See you on the beach!
