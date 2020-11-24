In response to the commentary by Marty Fluke (“In our eyes, de Schaun has done an admirable job,” The Daily News, Nov. 21-22): I’m often humored by the audacity of representatives in Galveston who constantly mischaracterize and discredit those who don’t see things “through their lens.”
If the author wants to look at facts, let us talk about them since none of what I outlined was answered.
The three beach parks’ — Stewart, Dellanera and East Beach — revenues haven’t surpassed 2012 numbers. In 2015 the beach-user fee increased from $8 to $12 to $15, yet there hasn’t been growth in those revenues. It doesn’t take a genius to see this problem. Increase in price should mean increase in revenue. But factually, with these parks, there’s no increase in revenue but an increase in price. Still the author touted revenue increases elsewhere but not where a shortfall was addressed, avoiding the point.
The author is in direct conflict with the park board’s own 2018 budget where it shows the collections of 2018 hotel tax (labeled “Hotel Tax Collections: City/Hotel Tax Collections: State”) at $12 million. Nowhere does the author point to tangible evidence of the $18.6 million figure, except for the 9 pennies collected by the park board referred as “full hotel occupancy tax.”
Simple math can discredit this summarization, if 9 percent collected is $18.6 million that means the hotel industry is worth $206.6 million total. The state hotel tax rate at 6 percent would equal $12.4 million. Combined collection would total $31 million for state and city hotel tax collections at 15 percent. The author didn’t clarify anything. He avoided the points and put a biased “lens” on data that’s represented to the public.
I take issue with the author in their gross mischaracterization of my understanding of the park board data and alleged spreading of misinformation. Not once has anyone from the park board communicated with me in a meaningful way despite constant attempts. To speak to my understanding of the information when it’s so clearly fraught with complication is aspersive, intentionally misleading and assumptive.
As an academic, I focus on objective facts. The fact is I would love to sit down and discuss the data with representatives from the park board. I’ve been completely shut out from that opportunity and am treated as if I’m an uneducated brute. I’m proud to be associated with an academic institution such as Texas A&M University at Galveston, and I find it insulting to be attacked with baseless claims of my intelligence or intention when I’m restricted from open transfer of information.
Based on the data I received from the source itself, I made factual findings. No bias or lens was put on to show a favorable result. If you’re putting on a lens to justify someone’s job maybe we need to remove that lens, have a third party examine all relevant data, and report directly to the taxpayers — or we can argue until the cows come home.
