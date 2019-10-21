If you thought the folks at Moore Memorial Public Library have been on a long vacation, think again.
The barricades are up, so no one has been able to go in and check out books, but across town on Fifth Avenue, at the city annex, a bevy of librarians have been working diligently, getting ready for the opening of a remodeled library.
That may happen sometime right after the New Year, said Cheryl Loewen, one of several University of North Texas graduates working on updating, classifying, reorganizing and electronically archiving all kinds of information, including an in-depth history of Texas City.
Also in progress during all of this out-of-building experience are librarians traveling to and from schools and other children’s groups, partaking in reading groups and other activities.
They have visited La Marque schools in their temporary classrooms and read with the Head Start group at Mall of the Mainland.
Librarians are meeting with local movers and shakers from the schools, the chamber and the history preservers. They’re making the African American and Hispanic local experiences part of their big endeavor.
Waiting to be redistributed are boxes and boxes of books and loads of documents, which must be scanned and will be available online, eventually.
In the meantime, behind the brick walls of the library, building work is ongoing. Loewen said in her recent talk to the Texas City Civic Club that the building at this time is basically one big shell. But many changes are in the works.
Plumbing for six bathrooms has been installed, and spaces where walls have been removed are being filled with concrete in preparation for new flooring.
The deadline for completion of the building is Dec. 18.
The library will take on a more friendly look, said Loewen. As part of that plan for coziness, nice soft furniture has been ordered.
Patrons who walk in the front door will enter what will look like a living room, she said. Spots to sit and read will be available.
Except for new books, which will be in the reading area, stacks will be further removed, though easily accessible.
There will probably be fewer shelves of books because they plan to remove some of the less read tomes.
The library has 14 full-time and two part-time staffers to serve at least 22,000 active borrowers, among the 56,000 people in the “service population.”
The library has more than 150,000 catalogued items, including 14,000 DVDs, 9,000 e-books, 1,000 eAudiobooks and more than 100 magazines and newspapers.
A Christmas gift for all those library employees will be getting all those items to their proper places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.