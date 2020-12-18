There were only a few folks gathered at our Thanksgiving table this year. This was part of the prayer we offered before our meal:
“O God, when we have food, help us to remember the hungry. When we have work, help us to remember the jobless. When we have a home, help us to remember those who have no home at all.
“When we are without pain, help us to remember those who suffer, and in remembering, help us to destroy our complacency; stir our compassion, so we may be concerned enough to help. By word and deed, those who cry out for what we take for granted.”
This year has been a trying one for so many people, on so many different levels. While Wall Street has boomed, many small businesses, the backbone of most communities, have suffered. Generational family businesses, as well as new startup businesses are struggling. And when they do, so do the people they employ.
At the Galveston County Food Bank, as is the case for food banks and social service providers across our country, we’ve been serving larger and larger numbers of clients each and every month.
This year, we’ve seen folks who’ve never reached out for help before. And with the generosity of our local foundations, business and community partners and kind-hearted individuals, we’ve been able to continue serving those in need, even as the need has increased.
We’re bracing for several changes in the coming year. Federal food programs that have provided fresh produce, milk, cheese and sometimes meat are in jeopardy of not being continued. Local grocers and discount clubs have been exceedingly generous in providing products from their shelves that while still nutritious, no longer meet the standards for their shoppers.
But this year also has depleted some of the items they’ve been able to provide. So, as is the case with food banks across the country, we will be needing to purchase food to supplement, to an even greater extent, the food we provide to those in need.
We’re encouraged and thankful for partners like Del Papa Distributing. They’ve offered to match new donations to the food bank up to $85,000. President Larry Del Papa said they feel very fortunate to be able to give back to the community.
If you find yourself thankful at this time, we hope you will take a moment to share your prosperity with those who need your support. This is an opportunity to leverage your support and double the impact of your investment by having your donation matched by the Del Papa Challenge.
We’re accepting both financial contributions and volunteer service. The food bank distributed over 1,000,000 pounds of food in the past 12 months. Please take a moment to visit www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org to learn more about our work, our partner agencies and how you might help.
