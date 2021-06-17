This weekend, Americans across the country will be celebrating an event that we here in Galveston have been celebrating for a long, long time: Juneteenth.
June 19 marks the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops arrived in Galveston — in the heart of what is now the 14th Congressional District of Texas — to announce and enforce the Emancipation Proclamation.
On that day, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger delivered the news of President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation, which had abolished slavery more than two years before, on Jan. 1, 1863.
The abolition of slavery was a key milestone toward fulfilling our Founders’ promise, underwritten by the self-evident truths of natural law, that all humans are created equal and enjoy the same protections under the law.
But this Juneteenth, we have more to celebrate! On Wednesday, Congress passed legislation to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Already ingrained in Texas culture for many years, I know how important this day is to many Americans — but it has a special significance to those of us living in the 14th Congressional District.
Over the years, I have worked with several others in Congress, authoring three pieces of legislation and co-sponsoring four, to bring Juneteenth the recognition it deserves.
We finally got it done!
As we celebrate this weekend, let us take the time to reflect on the strides we have made, as well as the work that needs to be done, as a country that has endured periods of racial tension, periods that have tried to divide us from one another.
As President Lincoln notably said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Our country can and should unite, looking beyond the divisions we have faced. The forces that try to divide our nation will not prevail, as we stand firm in our identity as Americans, a people refined through the fires of trial and made stronger each time.
Juneteenth reminds us of the freedom so bravely defended by many, many Americans, and it encourages us to remain steadfast in the good fight against division.
A house divided cannot stand, but a house united stands unshakable.
