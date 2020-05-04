Is the coronavirus making you a little wacky? Me too.
I can only watch so much news and live through so many news conferences — local, state and federal — before I want to scream “enough” and run out into the backyard. I don’t run, of course. But I really need to.
I never did like news conferences when I had to participate in them, mostly because I don’t like to share sources of information with other reporters.
That’s contrary to the spirit of competition that goes along with getting the news. Which is getting a scoop.
Who wants to hear what everybody else is hearing and quote what everybody else is quoting? Not me.
I read in a recent paper that President Trump is beginning to not like doing news conferences.
He has always been better at running the country through tweets.
Well, I have good advice for him. Stop. Let the people who know what they’re talking about talk to the press. Then the press can ask questions to someone who will answer intelligently. And the press won’t get called ugly names for failing to throw lavish praise on the president. Maybe.
Sitting around the house watching TV and playing solitaire on the computer isn’t an especially interesting way to live. You think, maybe every other day or so, that you’re tired of hearing, “We are all in this together” or, “This too will pass.”
So many platitudes just get cloying after a while. You get cynical. Fortunately, that doesn’t last long.
You have to think about other things, like birds chirping outside and the sky getting clouds together to make another pretty sunset.
If you’re a word person, like me, you start thinking about words. We were in the midst of a line at the mechanical car wash and cars were slowly joining in behind us. And I said to my son, who was going to drive us through the car wash, that we were acquiring an entourage.
That was a new one for him, which is unusual. He and all the other Gillentine siblings have been exposed to interesting words, and I pride myself they all have pretty good vocabularies. They may not always use them, but they have them.
So, then I said “entourage” reminded me of another word because I assumed it came from French. That was “genre,” which has nothing to do with entourage, of course.
Some days I wake up thinking of strange words, or strange names, like Billabong or Walter Matthau.
As you can see, I’m going to need a new doctor soon to add to my entourage. A psychiatrist.
Why do I pay for this small time garbage? Hit piece on the President disguised as something else.
