Hurricane season on the Texas Gulf Coast coincides with another threat — drought season. While the last drought ended in 2015, this year is already shaping up to be another dry year in the Brazos River basin. As temperatures rise and rainfall declines across Texas, those of us in the water supply business carefully monitor water sources to make sure our customers have the water they need.
The Gulf Coast Water Authority is responsible for supplying water from the Brazos River to municipal, industrial and agricultural customers in Galveston, Brazoria and Fort Bend counties. In Galveston County alone, we provide treated drinking water to almost a dozen cities, towns and utility districts serving more than 185,000 residents.
In dry years, we have seen a 35 percent increase in water usage among municipal customers during summer months compared to winter usage.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality grants us and other similar authorities perpetual water rights to the Brazos, which runs 906 miles across Texas to the Gulf of Mexico. This abundant source of water is replenished by rainfall. But when droughts hit Texas, and particularly in the Brazos River basin, the river flow can drop to levels so low that it cannot meet customer demand.
Fortunately, we have a backup source of stored water. We pay the Brazos River Authority, a state agency that operates 11 storage reservoirs along the Brazos River, to access a certain amount of water when needed. During times of low river flow, we ask the BRA to release our contracted stored water reserves.
After the 2015 drought, it became apparent that we needed additional long-term stored water contracts to meet future customer needs. In addition, water conservation practices are a must.
TIME TO CONSERVE
Because of a lack of rain, the Brazos River is running low. Unless the river is replenished with rain soon, we will enter the early stages of our drought contingency plan. You can help by conserving water now.
The single, most impactful way to make a difference is to minimize outdoor watering. Here are a few suggestions for both commercial and residential water users:
• Water lawns and gardens no more than twice a week now (If the drought worsens, outdoor use of water may be further restricted.);
• Adjust sprinklers so that water does not run into the street;
• When washing a vehicle or boat, use a nozzle that shuts off the water flow when not in use.
These simple steps alone can reduce water demand in Galveston County by an estimated 20 percent. Water is a precious resource. While populations and demand on freshwater resources are increasing, the supply will always remain constant. Read more about the GCWA and water conservation at www.gulfcoastwaterauthority.com.
