The Easter holiday has been a big beach day for many years and has grown to be one of our major holidays. The seawall, beach parks and West End have been packed on this weekend in recent history.
For many people, particularly for families, going to the beach on Easter weekend is a tradition.
For the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, it’s an especially busy holiday because, normally, waves, currents and people create equal work for lifeguards. Historically, the numbers support that. Looking back and picking a weekend just a few years ago, we had a total of 36 missing children reunited, 63 medical treatments, seven rescues, two near-drownings and 1,529 people moved from dangerous areas like those with rip currents.
We could see numbers like that, or even more, with the increase in beach tourism we’ve had lately. Over spring break alone, we made more than 5,200 preventative actions.
Part of the reason our “preventative actions,” of which the vast majority are moving people away from groins and piers where there are always rip currents, are so important is that each of these could potentially be life-threatening. It’s also especially impressive to see these numbers this time of year because the bulk of our workforce are students who are in school.
We have few available guards in the spring compared to the summer months. Much of the work falls on the shoulders of mobile patrols, which are largely staffed by our 12 full-time lifeguard supervisors, including one sergeant, lieutenant and captain.
Mobile patrols are great for emergency response, much the same as EMS and the fire department operate. They’re also critical in covering large swaths of beachfront and looking for situations that could potentially develop into something life-threatening. But nothing compares to a trained lifeguard who’s stationed in a tower and watching a section of the beach.
In the summer months, we are able to staff most, or all, of our 32 lifeguard towers each day. In the spring, we strategically place available guards in our highest risk and most populated areas. Statistics and experience help us figure out where these spots are. This is why our most important safety tip is to swim near a lifeguard.
After reading a glimpse into our inner workings, I’m sure you understand how important our Wave Watcher Program is, which involves volunteers who are trained to have a practiced eye, patrolling sections of the beach and letting us or other emergency response groups know if they see anything developing.
If you or anyone you know is interested in joining this group and our beach patrol family, there’s a free training course starting April 12 and the information can be found on our website at www.galvestonislandbeachpatrol.com.
The weather looks to be favorable for a big holiday event. The water is in the mid to high 60s and is a little cold, but if the past few weekends are any indicator, that won’t slow many people down. Come to the beach and swim near a lifeguard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.