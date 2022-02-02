In the past, the words “liberty and justice for all” were more than just words. They were actually protected by the amendments of our Constitution.
Our Founding Fathers felt the need, right from the start, to make sure all Americans would be guaranteed the rights of liberty and justice.
Since then, the religious zealots have been successful in convincing our legislators that they can sneak around the wall that separates church and state. Therefore, liberty has been taken away from American women. Men, not necessarily fathers, have manufactured laws that are unconstitutional because they skirt around the First Amendment.
Yet they still exist. Why?
It would appear that Thomas Jefferson’s wall that was intended to “separate church and state’’ has been ignored because a few Americans believe that it’s the “right” thing to do for “all” Americans.
I believe that abortion is a God problem and that the church should handle it and that the state should stay away from God’s problems.
The other problem is “justice for all.”
Today’s justice is limited to those who have money. There’s an alarming number of Americans in jail waiting for their trial to come up on the court dockets. They’re mostly the poor who’ve been accused of a minor crime, but must wait for their trial behind bars because of money.
Criminals with money can bail out regardless of the kind of crime that they’re accused of. In the meantime, the poor are at the mercy of the courts, sometimes waiting for many months in jail for their day in court. These poor people then lose their home, belongings, job and contact with their community.
Is this truly “justice for all?”
We must take a closer look at this problem and reinstate “justice for all” for every American citizen.
George writes, "I believe that abortion is a God problem and that the church should handle it and that the state should stay away from God’s problems."
Why do you condone the murder of innocents when the only reason is "inconvenience"? No medical rationale, no health of the mother or child, no rape nor incest, just "inconvenience" which accounts for most of abortions.
Is murder a "God problem"?
