The Galveston Railroad Museum is experiencing a robust recovery from the pandemic. To quote Albert Einstein, “In the midst of difficulty lies opportunity.”
The museum board of directors and staff has been expanding programming, adding exhibits, events and planning an exciting segue into 2023.
To celebrate our resurgence, we are hosting our first gala in 20 years. The Rail Baron’s Ball, The Gilded Age, Oct. 8, has been meticulously planned and executed by a dynamic committee chaired by Helen Stroud.
The Rail Baron’s Ball team consists of Seal Grief, Brenda Atchley, Jeannie Hughes, Janet Leggett, Joan McLeod, Dennis McNabb, Georgianna Mullins, Mary-Louise Stonecipher, Joanna Yates, Jennifer Dominguez, Kay Davis and Mary Jo Naschke.
From entertainment to decorations, dinner menu to auction, members of the committee have contributed their expertise to the detailed planning to ensure an outstanding experience. The museum is very grateful to them for their time and interest in our success; we are fortunate to have them as caring members.
The museum is celebrating the 100th birthday of the 555 Locomotive, born October 1922, weighing in at 96 tons, and 66 feet, 4 inches long. The 555 was one of the last steam locomotives in revenue service in the United States, making her last run in 1968.
Unique to 555 is that she has a cylindrical water tank designed and built by Cornelius Vanderbilt. Featured in several television commercials and movies, she retired to the Galveston Railroad Museum where she is on permanent display.
Happy Birthday, 555!
The Polar Express Train Ride hits the tracks Nov. 11 through Dec. 23. Tickets are on sale and going fast. So, if you have not done so, go online today and book your travel to the North Pole. We have partnered once again with ETC Theater and our new partners Dax Sound and Juicebox Lighting.
Expect a professional, quality show as an explosion of light and sound combined with exceptional cast performances make the ride come alive. Polar is truly an experience for kids of all ages and creates a holiday tradition for families.
We encourage pajamas and invite you to the museum store in advance of your ride where we have Polar Express merchandise, pajamas, robes and more for you to choose from and for holiday gift giving.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is not just Polar. We have activities exhibits, and events to enjoy daily, year-round. Membership has its privileges. Please go our website and follow us on Facebook to keep up with current news and happenings. When is the last time you visited? We’ve grown. Come see. All Aboard!
David Robertson is executive director of the Galveston Railroad museum.
