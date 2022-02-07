I opened my door, following a knock, and stood looking at a really pretty police officer.
She had questions, but I had no answers.
I did have a few comments, telling her how beautiful her uniform was and how nice she looked in it. It looked like it had been tailored just for her.
She was taller than me, slim and blond, polite and smart.
I told her that when I began working as a police reporter, there were no women officers. I noted I was pleased that had changed. I think I conveyed the idea I was really proud of her.
She smiled and thanked me and went on her way.
I thought about how change has come, finally, to so many ranks.
I can remember a woman trying to qualify to become a firefighter, back in earlier Texas City.
She couldn’t carry the heavy load of hose up a ladder to the roof of the Lowry Center. She didn’t make it, and nobody did for ages.
But when they built the new fire station on 29th Street, they included quarters, with bathrooms, for women.
As a ‘60s mom, I stayed home and took care of children. So did all my friends. We gathered at one of our houses several mornings a week for coffee. That was life. Few of us worked outside the home.
When I finally did go to work, as a newly single mom, I went where I had been trained. I was lucky enough to have a degree in journalism and the newspaper finally took me on. I think they were glad they did.
My non-traditional daughter became a success, working 25 years as a journeyman electrician. But the years weren’t without trouble. She was hazed and harassed. The brotherhood didn’t welcome sisters gladly.
Newspaper work has been done for year and years by women. Reporters. Not editors.
Some of my friends were schoolteachers. Most of the world’s schoolteachers were women.
But not principals. And a women superintendent? Not possible.
Some of the ladies I knew worked in banks. But not as presidents.
Others worked in offices of the local plants. But not as operators. And certainly not as managers.
You get my drift.
I think I’ve already told the story of meeting Barbara Jordan, a great politician. I asked her if it was more of a handicap to her career to be Black or to be a woman.
Without pause, she declared being a woman was more of a detriment.
But she succeeded, marvelously. And other women in politics have done well.
We haven’t had a woman president. But I think that day is coming.
When Texas City has women police officers and women firefighters and women paramedics out there saving and serving our community, despite of all the doom and gloom, the leadership of so many male chauvinists on the state political scene, things are eventually going to be OK.
At least, I’m already confident things are getting better.
