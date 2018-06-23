Diverse public schools provide a convincing reason for moving to Galveston. This matters in a rapidly changing America.
Remember that one of the first actions of the Puritans was to found Boston Latin School in 1635. Similarly, religious leaders founded Collegiate School in Manhattan as our first private school in 1628. Belief in universal literacy has been central to the development of education in America. As a result, John Adams is reported to have said “A native of America who cannot read or write is as rare an appearance . . . as a comet or an earthquake.”
The United States’ population growth depended on immigration, first by the Germans, then successive waves of Irish and Italians. Public schools assured the assimilation of these populations. New England’s Protestant establishment responded by establishing elite private schools. Once explicit discrimination against Catholics and Jews was illegal, the status of these schools has been maintained by extraordinarily high tuition.
While elitism drove the rise of private schools in the north, in the south the Jim Crow laws and segregation guaranteed the separation of whites and blacks in public schools. Sadly, white only schools received most of the education taxes. After Brown v. Board of Education outlawed this practice, there was a surge of support for private schools.
As we enter the 21st century, the role of public and private schools remains critical. The public schools are subject to public evaluation and as well as democratic governance, which means transparency with regard to cost and evaluation. Moreover, the school boards are elected and set policy for school districts.
In contrast, when charter schools have been subjected to the same evaluation process as the public schools they often do not represent an improvement or are worse. Similarly, privately funded schools are not generally transparent or subject to public scrutiny. Moreover, religious private schools may use the constitutional protection of religious freedom to hide implicit or institutional racism.
Both charter and private school systems drain money and many of the best students from the public school system. Parents of private school children are less likely to be willing to support the taxes for public education. These parents often are among the most engaged in their children’s education. Once they move to independent schools, they are less likely to participate in the public system.
In Texas, the “Robin Hood Rule” requires districts with significant commercial or rental property to fund “property poor districts.” This means the economically deprived populations may in fact be funding the wealthy districts, a reverse Robin Hood effect, which reinforces de facto segregation.
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ support of charter schools and vouchers for private schools undermines public education by diverting money to the private systems, which remain bastions of white privilege. It follows that vouchers and charter schools should not be supported by public taxes.
As America changes, remember that if your child attends a majority white school, he or she is not being prepared for the future.
