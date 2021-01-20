It’s hard to live in, and love, Galveston and not have a little extra soft spot in your heart for Mardi Gras. The annual event is a fantastic balance of big fun for everyone while still offering some unique community focused enjoyment.
Although we support the decision not to host the traditional event this year, you can’t stop some saintly ideas from descending when it comes to Mardi Gras revelry. It’s in that spirit that Galveston’s Krewe of Saints extends an invitation to fellow krewes, residents and revelers to put on your finest Mardi Gras ephemeral decorations as part of the 2021 House Floats Galveston.
Participants are tasked with decorating their yards, porches, homes and storefronts in their Mardi Gras best for public display to passersby from Feb. 5 through Fat Tuesday, Feb. 16. A map of participating stops will be made available Feb. 1 at kreweofsaints.org. If you’re interested in decorating, you can visit that site to submit your address for the listing.
For a little festive lagniappe, decorators are encouraged to be by their creations from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 to toss out beads, present their work and interact with viewers in a socially distanced manner.
For those just wanting to view the work, hop on your bike, jump in the car or plan a stroll through town to view all the hard work. The concept, helmed locally by Krewe of Saints’ Party Director Megan Carpenter, is part of a larger effort created by New Orleans’ Krewe of House Floats. Krewe of House Floats is founded under the belief that if people cannot safely gather together on the parade route in 2021, houses and locations can bring the spirit of the parades home to celebrate in a pandemic-safe manner that supports friends, neighbors, local culture-bearers and locally owned businesses.
Galveston’s krewe is an official subkrewe of the organization as an Expat Krewe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.