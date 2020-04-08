In response to the commentary by Bill Broussard (“County leadership is lacking during this pandemic” The Daily News, April 1): Upon reading it, it has left me confused as to what he was trying to get at.
The notes at the bottom say his piece was held due to the volume of submissions, but the facts of today don’t match the narrative presented by the submission.
In my 45-year career in Galveston County, I’ve worked with officials of every city, every county judge and county commissioner.
I may not have always agreed with them; however, having spoken with some of these officials I feel an obligation to respond to Broussard.
Galveston County as a community has shown great leadership during this pandemic. Unlike Harris County, our county hasn’t rushed into any actions that would lead to pointless litigation. County Judge Mark Henry and other county and city officials have kept a cool and pragmatic head about them as they’ve charted a course to lead us through these tough and uncertain times.
Contrary to what was published in this paper, Henry did in fact sign a disaster declaration for the purpose of addressing shortages and combatting price gouging. He didn’t do this on a whim; he instead spoke with the district attorney and the Texas Department of Emergency Management before signing such a declaration.
Leadership was demonstrated when Galveston County was the first county in the entire Houston region to issue a stay-at-home order, but it wasn’t done out of panic and it wasn’t rushed. Henry and the county emergency management staff held a conference call with every mayor in our county to collaborate with beforehand.
The result was every city having the ability to offer input and the county issuing an order that was co-signed by all 13 county mayors and the local health authority, Dr. Philip Keiser — something that has never been done before. That’s true leadership and a clear demonstration of how all of our county and city leaders are working together during this disaster. This unified act also spoke volumes as to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and importance in demonstrating its importance to the public.
Broussard kept referencing our neighbors to the north in his submission, but while Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner forge ahead without consulting their local elected officials and stakeholders, Henry and every mayor and emergency management coordinator in Galveston County have taken a much more collaborative and holistic approach by working and communicating with each other. And when a mayor has decided to adopt or enforce stricter regulations for their individual city, that decision has been met with nothing other than unconditional public support among our county leadership.
Now isn’t the time for the unsavory bickering that has become commonplace in today’s world. During these trying times we all must pull together, support one another, and set aside our past differences. We will not be successful in the fight against COVID-19 as a community if our only goal is to score political points or settle old conflicts. And anyone trying to use this pandemic for political gain or otherwise should be ashamed of themselves.
(1) comment
Well said. We are in uncharted waters here. I think all of our elected officials in the County have done well.
