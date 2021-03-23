Who’s funding the movement pushing the controversial “woke” culture on America’s publicly traded companies? You are.
It’s a virtual certainty that you’ve granted your shareholder voting rights to the investment companies that manage the securities in your IRAs and 401(k)s.
Shareholders, as owners of the corporation, have a legal right to influence company operations and policies by casting the votes attached to their shares. This includes voting on the company’s board of directors and their compensation. Normally, these votes occur at a company’s annual shareholder meeting.
You may be one of the company’s shareholders, but investment companies like BlackRock, Fidelity or Goldman Sachs own your shareholder voting rights. You’ve granted them a proxy. That factoid is in the prospectus that you received, and likely threw away, when you purchased their exchange-traded fund or mutual fund.
Reasonable-minded investors might believe that large Wall Street firms would shy away from the risk attached to a radical “woke” political agenda. They would be wrong. Times have changed.
Investment companies covet the profits generated by doing business with America’s largest cities and pension funds. Can you name a large city not dominated by the progressives? Combine that with the pension funds of teachers and municipal employees and you have a lot of motivation to push critical race theory on the public companies for which you have enormous control over.
No single person has more influence on the casting of shareholder votes than Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock Asset Management. BlackRock manages almost $9 trillion of assets for its customers. That is a lot of shareholder votes.
On Jan. 26, Fink penned a letter to America’s CEOs. In it he emphasized a continuing theme — that BlackRock would judge management by the way it addresses issues such as climate change and “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
A clean ecosystem, and a safe, fair business culture are good things that we should embrace. However, as the nightly news regularly documents, America’s corporations are, without objection from Wall Street, embracing policies rooted in radical progressive ideology — a strong form of socialism.
Socialism is loosely defined as state control of the means of production. I would hypothesize that the 21st century version of socialism is here.
The progressive left is dictating corporate policy by granting or withholding revenue streams to an investment industry that has been experiencing three decades of consolidation — placing more and more power into fewer and fewer hands.
Democrats feign defiance when they’re accused of pushing America toward communism. However, the single difference between a socialist state and a communist one is the lack of a political option — which is what congressional Democrats proposed legislation, such as H.R. 1, seeks to accomplish.
Republican legislators are hard at work in Austin. They shouldn’t let this legislative session pass without addressing future state business with Wall Street firms that advocate, through your proxy, corporate policies antithetical to Texas values.
