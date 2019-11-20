Anyone who knows Frank Incaprera Jr., knows he has the gift of gab, and if you don’t, he will tell you. A gift which served him and gravely wounded soldiers and sailors well during World War II in military hospitals as a U.S. Army Corpsman.
Incaprera saw everything, from lost brain, now known as post traumatic stress disorder, to terrible wounds to swamp disease. Incaprera worked with injured Marines, soldiers and sailors from mostly the Pacific Theater.
“We didn’t have modern drugs or knowledge then, we just tried to keep them comfortable,” Incaprera said. “They were suffering. One guy, the driver for a general, had four broken bones in each leg from a Jeep wreck. No pain meds worked. He asked me for whiskey, so I hitchhiked 50 miles to get him a bottle.”
Often there wasn’t anything even Incaprera could do but visit with the 100 patients assigned to him, freeing up the nurses and doctors to work on other wounded. He wrote letters for them to loved ones and listened.
“Had the opportunity to work with everything to anything these guys had,” he added.
One “opportunity” Incaprera had was to transport by train a victim of severe shellshock — mentally ill — from the hospital in Longview, Texas, to Ohio. Handcuffed together.
“I didn’t know what to do, but I did it,” he said. “I never had any training for this. It was hell, but I was good at it. It was my duty, to do something for my fellow man.” Incaprera pauses, “I remember it all very well. And it is still with me.”{/span}
“One intelligent guy was blinded in combat. He couldn’t see a thing. Nothing. He taught me how to play checkers by using letters and numbers.” Incaprera spent days playing with him. They advanced to chess.
“The day he was discharged he asked me one more favor. To take him outside and describe in detail everything I saw, the forest, the hospital.” To this day, 75 years later, Incaprera still remembers that moment. “It never leaves.” His voice trails off.
One more way Incaprera brought brightness to their lives was through music. The Incaprera’s are well known for their long tradition of summer open air music on the island. So, Incaprera’s after duties were completed played with five other musicians often accompanying a singer from the USO shows. Two hours of escape from their anguish for the patients.
What we owe veterans can never be repaid. We must honor their service, whether on the front lines of battle or the front lines back home. Frank Incaprera Jr., Galveston’s own, is a hero to the hundreds of those he served.
We celebrated Veterans Day at the Galveston Naval Museum at Seawolf Park to honor ncaprera and Neal Van Dussen, recognizing their critical contributions to our country during World War II. For more information, visit www.galvestonnavalmuseum.com.
