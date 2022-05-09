Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” said it best — “there’s no place like home” — and I couldn’t agree more. That’s the theme of our largest fundraising event, “The No Place Like Home” fundraiser scheduled for 6 p.m. July 14 in the Music Hall in the newly renovated Grand Galvez Hotel.
Big plans are in full swing with the event planning committee, which includes me, event co-chairs Sheila Meritt and Lydia Cook, Diana Smith, Wendy Baldwin, Kelli Scheussler, Lyndsey Schilling, Ronda Kueck and Ratha Liladrie.
The event committee recently met to discuss the event’s festivities, which include a chance for attendees to mix and mingle with other Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County supporters, participate in live and silent auctions, and learn more about CASA’s impact on children in foster care in Galveston County.
In addition, the event will honor Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady for his support and friendship of CASA through the years. We’re delighted to honor Roady and State Sen. Larry Taylor will be on hand to present him with our No Place Like Home Award.
Court Appointed Special Advocates are an integral part of our child protection court process in Galveston County, providing volunteer guardian ad litem services to the 306th District Court in Galveston County which is charged with overseeing child protection cases.
A CASA, in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, the district attorney’s office, local bar representing parents and children, and other child serving providers, gets to know everyone involved in the child’s life to promote safety and permanency as quickly as possible.
As a nonprofit organization, we rely on support from the community to fulfill our mission to recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to be the specialized voice for the abused and neglected children in our community. All proceeds from the fundraiser go toward continuing this vital mission.
We look forward to your support and attendance at this very important event to support volunteer guardian ad litem services to children who’ve experienced abuse and neglect in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.