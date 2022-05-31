For most of my adult life, I have been fixated with improving relations between the African American community and police. I believe there is often a level of disrespect that goes both ways and a failure to engage that goes both ways.
Police exhibit a level of courage every day by showing up for work in these difficult times. Police desperately need to work to bridge the gap with the African American community. We need more conversation and mutual respect.
I believe those conversations should start within our law enforcement ranks and progress outward.
Several years ago, I worked with a longtime friend, officer Walter Redman, of the Houston Police Department. We developed a course for law enforcement entitled “Crisis Intervention through Effective Communication.”
While introducing the course, we explained why it is important to law enforcement. The course addressed the importance of interracial communication. There was a lengthy discussion regarding protesters and their various motivations. The course included interviews with protesters, survey results and an open class discussion.
The class of about 300 officers listened as we encouraged them to examine their own biases. Most of the class admitted they avoid interracial conversations regarding race. This admission dovetailed into the reasons for avoidance.
Ultimately, the goal of the course was to encourage dialogue between races, increase understanding and awareness. These conversations should not be limited to law enforcement.
As a nation, I believe we can talk about beliefs, tolerance, assumptions and the things that make us who we are without demonizing each other.
I also believe, as a nation, we have avoided having cross-racial conversations on race for far too long. Honestly, it used to bother me when I tried to explain my thoughts or position and was given a blank stare that seemed dismissive.
Through the years I have worked hard to educate myself and I have learned to lower the bar of expectation, as the blank stare is possibly a polite, nonverbal, “I don’t understand.” Getting an intelligent, cohesive, non-confrontational conversation started is a victory within itself.
I hope my willingness to be transparent and share portions of my story will lead to increased cross-racial conversations regarding our shared American history. This commentary can be used to facilitate constructive dialogue and healing. Here is some advice should you choose to engage.
Cross-racial conversations regarding race can be very difficult, so please be approachable and exercise patience. Tone is very important, please agree to disagree before engaging. We all have our views regarding life; those views are based on our own life experiences.
Don’t be afraid to say I am sorry. Please be prepared for frustration if you try to change another person’s mind regarding race. Make it a goal to start a cross-racial dialogue on race built on mutual respect.
In closing, sharing our life experiences increases understanding, tears down defenses and topples walls of misinformation and stereotypes, while increasing communication.
That, my brothers and sisters, is priceless.
