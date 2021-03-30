Hi, Orf. There has been plenty of talk about socialism. What do you think of it?
Old friend, I never want to talk about such an unruly subject. But as you know, I cannot avoid taking a stand, especially if it’s free. But sometimes, it becomes necessary to take the fork in the road and state a position with clarity of thought and virtue in our heart.
So, here’s where I stand on socialism.
If by socialism you describe a totalitarian state that oppresses the people. If socialism means you are referring to a government that destroys religion. If when you say socialism you mean the rule of the many by an elite few, the giving away of tax money to those who will not work. If you mean the socialism that narrowly enforces laws for the benefit of the idle and the rich and steals our land to give to industrial barons.
If you mean the enriching the corporate farmers with subsidies for unhealthy food; if you mean the crushing free enterprise and stifling growth; if you would use unions to prevent hard work; if you mean handing out the welfare that stifles personal growth and houses reprobates. If you mean a government that builds roads to nowhere, that fails to assure reliable energy and dumbs down education by catering to the mostly indifferent. If by socialism, you mean a system of government that cheats our soldiers and their families of their benefits. If by socialism you describe a system that fails to secure our borders. If by socialism you mean enslavement of hardworking people through cruel taxation.
Then I, like any right- thinking Texan am against it and will fight like hell to prevent its establishment.
But if when you say socialism you mean the belief that all people are created equal, that government of the people, by the people and for the people uses taxpayer money to build the economy. If you mean a system of assuring justice for the poor and disenfranchised while feeding our widows and children. If you mean a system that through national governance protects our natural resources and assures a healthy and safe environment. If by socialism, you mean that governs to promote economic growth. If you believe socialism assures occupational safety and fair wages. If by socialism, you would allow government to improve the health, safety and well-being of Americans.
If by socialism, you would allow government to assure access to health care at reasonable cost. If with socialism government provides us a mechanism for building safe and secure housing, of building and maintaining efficient and modern transportation systems. If socialism is a means of promoting student’s achievement and educational excellence allowing them to compete in a modern world. If a socialist government cares for those who have borne the battle; if it is a means of safeguarding the American people, our homeland, and our values.
Then I, like all clear- thinking Texans and Americans, am for it without question.
The US Constitution sets up what the Federal government can do.
The Bill of Rights mostly tells us what the central government cannot do: "Congress shall make no law...."
The 10th Amendment tells us: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."
Socialism is often when the Federal government uses power beyond its Constitutional limits. Unless there is Constitutional authority, the federal government cannot do it.
