Are we going to have World War III? That’s what a few people are asking about lately, following the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Several, including me, have asked whether he’s going to resort to nuclear weapons. One friend of mine says “No. He won’t go that far.”
I hope she’s right.
Another asked whether I thought Jesus would take us all out of here before things got to that point.
I said I hope so. But I really don’t know, of course.
All this war talk has reminded me of World War II.
A lot of you were probably not around for that one, but some us were, and we still have memories of what went on then.
The day the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, I was in the house listening to the radio and my parents and sister were out in the yard.
So, I was the one who got the news when H.V. Kaltenborn broke into the program to tell us what had happened. I was 11 years old. Old enough to understand, sort of, what was going on.
You must remember we didn’t have TV. We didn’t have cell phones or computers.
The only pictures we saw of what was going on were in the newsreels at the movie theater.
Every show you went to see, and we saw a lot more then than we do now, included a feature movie, at least one cartoon and a newsreel.
I can remember the big movie camera illustration that led off the news.
We didn’t see much. But what we saw was bad.
Lots of men we knew got drafted and went away to train and then to fight in some foreign land.
My father was a doctor. Too old, really, to be conscripted into the service. But he was called up anyway, because doctors were needed. Fortunately, he never went overseas and after a spell stationed at what was then Camp Polk, in Louisiana, he ended up out at Camp Wallace.
Yes, he worked out there where the Galveston County Fairgrounds call home. You used to be able to see the foundations where all the barracks were located.
But he didn’t live in a barrack. As an officer, he was quartered at the Buccaneer Hotel. Imagine that!
My mother and my sister and I stayed home, and she did her best to manage to take care of us.
But there was rationing. She had books of different kinds of stamps and had to use them for certain foods and for gasoline for the car.
We had scrap drives to provide metal for something, I never knew what. The car got banged up and couldn’t get fixed because car parts had gone in “the war effort.”
She cultivated friends at the grocery store, and they would put aside a chocolate bar or some Coca-Cola once in a while just for us.
If we get another war, it will be different.
We will see more and hear more and know more and it will be scarier.
I hope my friends who say Putin won’t go nuclear are predicting the future correctly.
We can all pray for that.
