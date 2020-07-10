Like much of Texas, our county is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and it’s important each of us take responsibility for helping slow the spread of this virus. We all must practice strict social distancing, wear a mask when appropriate, wash our hands and stay home if we are sick.
While some other local governments and counties across Texas are focused on lobbying Gov. Greg Abbott to shut down the state again, Galveston County is taking the direction of doubling down on our testing capacity and increasing resources to help isolate positive cases to slow the spread of the virus.
We are very fortunate to have The University of Texas Medical Branch. We forged a partnership with the medical branch early in this pandemic and just last week approved a $4.3 million contract with it to continue increased testing for all residents through the end of the 2020. In doing so, the county has requested that all of the cities partner in this program by sharing a small percentage of their CARES Act funds to help continue free countywide testing for all residents.
The county has been paying for testing in the entire county despite only receiving federal funds for the unincorporated population. One of the main approved uses for the CARES Act money is to help local governments increase testing capabilities. I support a county-wide approach as opposed to a patchwork system of individual cities trying to manage their own testing programs and in turn confusing residents.
We’re stronger together, and having city participation in the already existing program would ensure we are able to maintain our state-leading testing efforts.
This partnership with the medical branch is the single biggest reason why we’ve been able to nearly quadruple the number of daily tests from 300 to 500 back in April/May to now seeing between 1,500 and 2,000 tests a day.
We have stood up one of the most robust testing programs in the state, rivaling the biggest urban counties on a per capita basis. As of July 9, we’ve tested over 22 percent of our population compared to many counties still only being in the single digits. While Galveston County’s population makes up about 1.2 percent of the state’s population, we’re accounting for nearly 3.2 percent of the total tests performed across the state.
As our testing efforts continue to ramp up and case numbers have risen across the region, the demand for additional resources to meet the challenges of COVID-19 has also increased. In order to meet these growing demands, I’ve authorized the transfer of nearly $400,000 to the health district to hire an additional 15 staff to assist with nursing and investigations of positive cases.
In the interim, the Texas Department of Emergency Management is sending 10 nurses and 10 epidemiologists to assist the health district while they’re filling those staff positions, some of which are already here and working.
Just as much as the public must take personal responsibility in keeping themselves and others protected from the virus, businesses in Galveston County need to be taking a proactive approach in implementing mitigation techniques to help slow the spread. Supporting our local businesses throughout this pandemic has been a top priority, and that’s why a new county-wide Business Taskforce has been formed in partnership with the local county chambers of commerce and chaired by League City Councilman Hank Dugie.
Dugie’s leadership on the Emergency Turnaround Taskforce in League City was crucial to helping his community reopen in May. I look forward to the work that he and the area chambers will be doing to help strengthen the way business is being conducted around our county with efforts to slow the spread of this virus and keep our county open for business.
This increased outreach to the business community is being paired with a new county-wide communications campaign aimed at promoting personal responsibility, social distancing and the wearing of masks. Communication specialists from the county and cities are all working together to promote a unified message to residents and businesses. One of the bookends of this plan is a new PSA promoting personal COVID-19 mitigation steps featuring young leaders in our county.
Along every step of the way during this pandemic, myself and my staff have worked diligently to chart a course that respects civil liberties while also protecting public health. I have listened closely to the recommendations and advice of Dr. Philip Keiser, our local health authority for Galveston County. This effort has also included numerous conference calls with all the elected mayors in the county to get their input and help address our individual community’s needs. We have all leaned heavily on Dr. Keiser during this pandemic, and Galveston County is lucky to have an expert infectious disease doctor and professor as our health authority.
These are tough times, but the residents of Galveston County have proven time after time that when we work together, we can meet any challenge thrown our way. Let’s all do our part and fight the spread of COVID-19 responsibly by practicing social distancing, washing our hands, not going out when we’re sick and wearing masks when appropriate.
Editor’s note: We’ve let Judge Mark Henry go past the 500-word limit on this column.
