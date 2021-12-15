On behalf of the Texas City–La Marque Community Advisory Council, I’d like to thank our community, generous industry, businesses and educators, who’ve all helped us navigate through 2021.
Just consider:
• 29 years ago (1992): The Community Advisory Panel began as an “industry-led membership-based forum;” and
• 17 years ago (2004): The panel was restructured as the council using an “industry-sponsored, community-driven forum.”
The council’s mission is that “Together, we can and should live in harmony while working to continuously improve our quality of life.”
Our objectives are:
1. To advise and afford industry and citizens the opportunity to exchange viewpoints, express concerns and strive to develop an ongoing sense of mutual respect and trust; and
2. To address issues of mutual interest such as health, safety, the environment, education and economic development.
Year 2021 started also as an unusual year. However, battered and altered, we bounced back.
• January and March: Meetings canceled guided by an above and beyond caution regarding the health and safety of our community, presenters and caterers.
• May: Our first meeting; “Update on the new Gulf Coast Ammonia Plant” by Gulf Coast Ammonia/Air Products representatives.
• July: “Special Report — Marathon Petroleum Galveston Bay Refinery Accidental Release at Alky 3 Unit,” by Marathon Petroleum representatives; and “Annual Local Air Quality Update,” by Tracie Phillips, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality; and Jenna Granstra, AECOM via livestream.
• September: “Refinery Local Air Monitoring System Update” by yours truly and Larry G. Darcey, supervisor at MPC Environmental; and “Texas City Emergency Management Update” by Bruce Clawson, director Texas City Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
• November: “Marathon Petroleum Co. Oil Tank Spill Update Report: Cause & Learnings” by Kevin Bogard, vice president of refining; and “Texas A&M AgriLife Extension — Galveston County Update” by Stephen Brueggerhoff, service agent for horticulture.
We must continue to give a big thank-you to our generous 2021 meal hosts: Gulf Coast Water Authority, INEOS, OilTanking, and BWC Terminals, and all our program speakers; and the Valero Refinery for always providing the meeting documents; the city of Texas City and the Nessler Center staff, for the meeting rooms and equipment; plus, Cathy Gillentine, The Galveston County Daily News, and Brandon Williams and The Post Newspaper for reporting our programs.
This is your council. Meetings are open to the community with dinner generously provided by our local businesses/industries. As such, we request individuals to RSVP. During past years, we’ve had outstanding participation with about 80 to 90 people attending our meetings. Let’s hope and pray for another successful year in 2022.
We meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Captain Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City on the following dates: Jan. 27, March 17, May 19, July 21, Sept. 22 and Nov. 17. Notices will be posted in local newspapers and sent by email as well.
Merry Christmas and have a blessed, safe, healthy, peaceful and prosperous 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.